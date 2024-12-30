NCAAF News: Arch Manning weighs in after ASU QB Sam Leavitt's warning to Texas' Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils matchup in the CFP Quarterfinal is heating up. After ASU’s Sam Leavitt made a bold statement to Texas’ Quinn Ewers, backup quarterback Arch Manning decided to step in and share his piece of mind.

The Sun Devils are fully embracing the underdogs role for their upcoming matchup against the Longhorns. While Texas won’t underestimate the Big 12 Champions, the Horns know they must win and silence the critics on their schedule.

Texas hadn’t had any Top-25 wins until their trumph over the Clemson Tigers, giving many a reason to believe the Longhorns weren’t as impressive as their record may have indicated. However, the win over Clemson was a statement for Quinn Ewers‘ side. But they must do it all over again when they take on the Sun Devils, or else the noise surrounding Austin will be unbearable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt dropped a bold promise about beating Texas and showing he is the better quarterback in the matchup, a statement that Ewers didn’t take to heart, but Manning decided to step in, nevertheless.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field during pregame warmups before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

“I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you’re the best,” Arch Manning stated, via Orange Bloods. “So I kind of understand where he is coming from. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I’m just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Texas QB Quinn Ewers breaks silence after ASU QB Sam Leavitt's taunting message

Leavitt’s message

The freshman QB in Tempe is coming off a sensational campaign. Having led Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship, passing for over 2,600 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, Leavitt is right to bet on himself. However, he has no put a lot of attention on himself, and he better be able to walk the talk on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

“People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I’m gonna go prove I’m the better quarterback,” Leavitt commented. “That’s how I’ve felt since Day 1. I’m gonna go play everybody on the map. I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

Manning makes his plans for the future clear

While the focus in Austin is on the upcoming marquee matchup against Arizona State, a decision looms in the Longhorns’ QB room. Ewers hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet, and rumors about his potential return to college next season have been growing louder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

As a result, rumors have spread about Manning potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal if his spot as QB1 isn’t guaranteed for next season. However, the freshman quarterback cleared the air and took a lot of weight off the Longhorns’ shoulders.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Arch Manning makes something clear to Steve Sarkisian about his future

“I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything,” Manning stated, via On3.

With that narrative put to rest, the Texas Longhorns can shift their sight entirely to January 1 at 1p.m. ET when they will go head-to-head with the Arizona State Sun Devils for a spot in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal.