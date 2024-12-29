Bill Belichick loses another key player in North Carolina due to transfer portal for next NCAAF season

Bill Belichick‘s arrival in the NCAAF was undoubtedly the most notable addition for the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, the movement of players through the transfer portal has resulted in many of them not being under the command of the multi-time NFL champion coach the next season.

Recent reports confirmed that talented redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb LaVallee has entered the transfer portal, meaning he will seek new opportunities at another College Football program starting next season.

This move was confirmed by National College Football reporter for @cbssports / @247sports Matt Zenitz through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz.

“North Carolina redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb LaVallee has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247Sports. Led UNC with nine tackles during its Fenway Bowl loss to UConn yesterday,” Zenitz stated.

North Carolina freshman Caleb LaVallee (34) looks to block punt. NCAA, College League, USA football game between North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The linebacker himself also took to social media to confirm the news, writing through his X account: “God’s plan!,” Lavallee stated.

Belichick loses another quarterback for the upcoming season

The start of the season for Belichick at the helm of the Tar Heels will undoubtedly be a challenge. Not only because he has to elevate a team that struggled in several areas, but also due to the massive exodus of players through the transfer portal.

Following the recent confirmed departure of linebacker Caleb Lavallee, the exit of quarterback Michael Merdinger was also announced. Although Merdinger was UNC’s third-string signal-caller for most of the 2024 regular season under former head coach Mack Brown, his departure means that the new coach will need to rebuild the quarterback position from scratch.

“North Carolina quarterback Michael Merdinger has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. He redshirted this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining,” reporter Pete Nakos stated via his X account.

