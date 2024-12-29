NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes strong comparison between Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After a scorching 5-1 start, the Huskers found themselves in a losing pit and were on the brink of missing out in a bowl game appearance. However, Matt Rhule and the team finally got their sixth win and were invited to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, played at Yankee Stadium. Dylan Raiola ended the year on a high note, securing the win for Nebraska, and earning a strong comparison to the quarterback he idolizes, Patrick Mahomes.

Raiola has been a focal point throughout the 2024 NCAA season. Despite a strong start to the campaign, the Huskers and Raiola hit a slump, struggling against their Big Ten opponents. Adding to the pressure, Raiola’s uncanny resemblance to Patrick Mahomes became a point of ridicule on social media. Yet, the young quarterback tuned out the noise and stayed true to himself—though many might argue that “himself” closely mirrors a Mahomes cosplay.

The Huskers quarterback’s stats were far from excellent, as the freshman struggled against top competition in league-play. Regardless, Raiola stayed true to his promise, that he would lead Nebraska to a bowl game win during his first season in Lincoln.

After the narrow 20-15 win against the Boston College Eagles, head coach Matt Rhule voiced a strong message to Raiola, in which he included Patrick Mahomes.

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes the ball during the first half of a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“I think he’s had a great first year. Playing quarterback as a freshman in the Big Ten is not easy,” Rhule said of Raiola, via On3. “So you look at the great players in the NFL — the (Patrick) Mahomes — every game that Mahomes was at Texas Tech he had to go win the game for them to even have a chance.

“So Dylan has had those opportunities this year. Dylan, for us to have a chance, you’re going to have to play well. Everyone else has to do the same thing.”

Rhule speaks on QB he’d draft

Matt Rhule coached in the NFL for almost three seasons, however, his results weren’t nearly as good as in college football. Regardless, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the next level and as he saw this season unfold he has made a strong statement and what quarterback he’d go after in the Draft.

“Everyone is talking right now about who should be the first pick when I’m watching TV and all that stuff. Like, tell me the guys, tell me the guys who do hard things to win, and that’s who I want to be my quarterback.”

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass before the NCAA football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Rhule’s remarks followed Raiola’s clutch 4th-and-3 conversion that sealed the game against Boston College. His comments may also be interpreted as a subtle critique of quarterbacks like Miami’s Cam Ward, who controversially opted out of the Hurricanes’ bowl game during the second half and didn’t step in even with a minute left and his team trailing by a point. Of course, this interpretation might be overanalyzing Rhule’s statement.

Raiola and Rhule will run it back together for the 2025 season and if the quarterback was honest in his promise, the Huskers are vying to make the College Football Playoffs next year.