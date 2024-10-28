Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders sends encouraging message to Travis Hunter in Heisman Trophy race

In what has been a stellar season for the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAAF, both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are contenders for the Heisman Trophy. In light of this, the QB shared a clear message to his teammate.

Following a solid victory last weekend against Cincinnati, the Colorado Buffaloes are certainly emerging as serious contenders for the title. Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are having outstanding seasons, earning them nominations for the Heisman Trophy. In this regard, the star QB shared a clear message to his teammate.

Throughout the 8 games played by Deion Sanders’ team, both Shedeur and Hunter have delivered outstanding performances, grabbing the spotlight week after week. At this point in the competition, there’s serious talk that both are equally in the running for the coveted award.

Regarding this situation, it was the quarterback himself who, in statements to the press, made it clear what he thinks about his own candidacy for the Trophy and the season that Hunter is having so far.

“I just want Travis to win,” Sanders said via Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado about his teammate. “He is the best player in college football hands down, and I’m just excited for him to win it. And that will make my day.”

With just four games remaining in the NCAAF and a current record of six wins and two losses, the Colorado Buffaloes are focused on further improving their campaign and making a deep run this season.

The clear message from Head Coach Deion Sanders

Following the commanding victory last weekend by the Colorado Buffaloes over Cincinnati, it was none other than their coach, Deion Sanders, who issued a serious warning to the rest of the teams in the league about what’s to come.

“That’s one of the hurdles that we’re jumping over and going over. That’s a tremendous hurdle that we’re happy, we’re excited, but that’s not the end goal for us. That’s the beginning, but we are thankful and appreciative that the hard work is going noticed,” the HC stated.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Colorado Buffaloes upcoming matches