Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders sends encouraging message to Travis Hunter in Heisman Trophy race

In what has been a stellar season for the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAAF, both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are contenders for the Heisman Trophy. In light of this, the QB shared a clear message to his teammate.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans after a win in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Dustin Bradford/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans after a win in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

Following a solid victory last weekend against Cincinnati, the Colorado Buffaloes are certainly emerging as serious contenders for the title. Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are having outstanding seasons, earning them nominations for the Heisman Trophy. In this regard, the star QB shared a clear message to his teammate.

Throughout the 8 games played by Deion Sanders’ team, both Shedeur and Hunter have delivered outstanding performances, grabbing the spotlight week after week. At this point in the competition, there’s serious talk that both are equally in the running for the coveted award.

Regarding this situation, it was the quarterback himself who, in statements to the press, made it clear what he thinks about his own candidacy for the Trophy and the season that Hunter is having so far.

Advertisement

“I just want Travis to win,” Sanders said via Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado about his teammate. “He is the best player in college football hands down, and I’m just excited for him to win it. And that will make my day.”

Romi Bean
Romi Bean
@Romi_Bean
·Follow

Shedeur Sanders with an awesome response on how he feels about not being part of the Heisman conversation: "I just want Travis to win... He is the best player in college football hands down, and I'm just excited for him to win it. And that will make my day."

Watch on X
Romi Bean
Romi Bean
@Romi_Bean

Shedeur Sanders started the game with 15 straight completions. 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD in the first half. Why is he not a bigger part of the Heisman conversation?

2.7K
Reply
Read 30 replies
Advertisement

With just four games remaining in the NCAAF and a current record of six wins and two losses, the Colorado Buffaloes are focused on further improving their campaign and making a deep run this season.

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes key revelation on helping QB Jalen Milroe

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes key revelation on helping QB Jalen Milroe

The clear message from Head Coach Deion Sanders

Following the commanding victory last weekend by the Colorado Buffaloes over Cincinnati, it was none other than their coach, Deion Sanders, who issued a serious warning to the rest of the teams in the league about what’s to come.

Advertisement

“That’s one of the hurdles that we’re jumping over and going over. That’s a tremendous hurdle that we’re happy, we’re excited, but that’s not the end goal for us. That’s the beginning, but we are thankful and appreciative that the hard work is going noticed,” the HC stated.

Deion Sanders

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Colorado Buffaloes upcoming matches

  • vs Texas Tech, November 9th
  • vs Utah, November 16th
  • vs Kansas, November 23rd
  • vs Oklahoma State, November 29th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren makes honest take on his performance this season
College Football

NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren makes honest take on his performance this season

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs lose another weapon to tough injury
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs lose another weapon to tough injury

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends strong message to Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends strong message to Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Better Collective Logo