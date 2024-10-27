NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders sends a strong warning to other teams after win over Cincinnati

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated Cincinnati in a recent NCAAF matchup, establishing themselves as serious contenders. Following the win, HC Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of their rivals.

As the NCAAF season slowly approaches its defining moments, the Colorado Buffaloes—one of the top contenders—achieved a solid victory over Cincinnati and continue to move forward with confidence. Following the game, their coach, Deion Sanders, delivered a strong message to their rivals.

A solid 34-23 victory, highlighted by a strong performance from their star QB Shedeur Sanders, positions Deion’s squad as a serious title contender, despite the presence of many other formidable teams also vying for the same goal this season.

Once the game concluded, the coach made it clear in statements to the press that the Buffaloes are determined to achieve great things this season in NCAAF: “It’s cute. It really is. Because we really want that, but that’s not all we’re after,” Deion Sanders said.

“That’s one of the hurdles that we’re jumping over and going over. That’s a tremendous hurdle that we’re happy, we’re excited, but that’s not the end goal for us. That’s the beginning, but we are thankful and appreciative that the hard work is going noticed,” the HC finally concluded.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

After previously defeating Arizona and then Cincinnati, the Buffaloes enter their bye week with a record of 6 wins and 2 losses, and 4-1 in the Big 12. With these numbers, Sanders‘ squad is undoubtedly positioning themselves as title contenders.

Deion shares his thoughts on Shedeur and the Heisman Trophy

The outstanding season being had by Colorado Buffaloes’ starting QB Shedeur Sanders has led many in the college football community to consider him a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Boise State’s RB Ashton Jeanty, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and even his teammate Travis Hunter are among the names being mentioned as contenders for the trophy awarded at the end of the season.

When asked about this situation and what he thinks his son feels about the candidacy, Deion Sanders expressed his opinion on the matter: “I don’t care. I really don’t. It’s just strange,” Deion Sanders said.

“It’s just funny to me. I just think it’s just ignorant, but it’s funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out. That’s what he thinks about. He ain’t thinking about no darn Heisman, man,“ Sanders added.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“Now, Travis is the best college football player in the country. We all know that. Why are we even deliberating over that? What are we doing? Like, when does that change? So what’s the criteria? Somebody needs to say what’s the criteria of that prestigious award. Because we’re looking at the best high school football player that — there hasn’t been a Travis Hunter ever. Ever. And I’m sitting up here saying that,” Sanders finally concluded.