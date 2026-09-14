Ole Miss warns Lane Kiffin, LSU’s former Rebels about emotional return to Oxford

It's officially game week in Oxford, Mississippi, and the Rebels have sent a loud message to Lane Kiffin and the former Ole Miss core now in LSU ahead of Week 3's candid showdown.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding was kind enough to give Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers a heads-up ahead of Week 3’s meeting. It will be a battle on Saturday night. Ole Miss may not have the firepower and depth to go toe to toe with LSU, but it’s clear they won’t go out without a fight. If they fall, they will go down swinging and with their boots laced up.

“To me, it’s like high school homecoming for [Lane Kiffin and LSU]. Like, if you focus on the wrong s—, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your b— beat on a Friday night,” Golding said in the build-up to Saturday’s Magnolia Bowl, via FOX News. Golding’s message may also serve as a warning to his own squad. There will be a lot of distractions around campus with the national spotlight in attendance, and it’ll be a double-edged sword.

A reunion game doesn’t do this matchup justice. When the Rebels host Kiffin and the Fighting Tigers on Saturday, it will be a revenge game. Make no mistake about that. There may be no game with more hostility on the entire 2026 college football schedule. Not even “The Game” or “Iron Bowl” may come close, at least not this season in the NCAA. This one simply means more.

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There is an open wound in Oxford, MS, and only one way to heal it. College football has become filled with ironies, and the fact that this game will be played in The Hospitality State may be one of the best. Walking into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Kiffin and the Tigers (especially those who have Rebels backgrounds on their résumés) will learn better than to judge a state by its nickname.

Pete Golding of the Mississippi Rebels.

Kiffin pokes the bear

Every college football fan across the country is entitled to their own opinion. Still, say what you want about Lane Kiffin, he sure has taken the villain role to the next level. Just three weeks into the 2026 NCAA season, he’s put on an act for the ages, and his LSU team is undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the country, so that’s that, too. Before touching down in the Magnolia State, Kiffin made sure to get the fanbase in Oxford even angrier at him.

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“I told the players, man, you don’t have anything to worry about as far like attention on you all week,” Kiffin stated, per FOX News. “There’s going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me, you just get to go play.“

Kiffin isn’t wrong. He also likes having the spotlight on him, though. He’ll say it’s a mechanism to take it off his players and get them to play with some weight off their shoulders, but that’s where many may beg to differ. There are other ways to take the pressure off the players; Kiffin simply can’t—or doesn’t want to—go out of his old ways.

A game unlike any other

The stage is set for the game circled in red ever since Kiffin abruptly ended his tenure in Oxford and boarded a flight to Baton Rouge. Finally, the wait is over. Both teams will make their final tweaks to the game plan, and it will be kickoff time before everybody knows it. Only one will be left standing in a crucial SEC showdown.

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The eyes of the entire country will be fixed on the game on Saturday night. They say in the SEC it means more, but this game is so vitriol-filled that the conference implications feel irrelevant. For Ole Miss, the taste of victory may be better than a national championship.

Kiffin and LSU may belittle the duel even in triumph, but deep down, they know it’s the biggest game of the year for them. If they can’t clear this hurdle, the writing will be on the wall. Golding said he and Kiffin are “definitely, still friends.” That friendship will be put to the ultimate test over the weekend. And a line might be drawn in the sand forever.