Travis Hunter reveals alternative idea if Tom Brady's legacy affects one of his plans in the NFL

Travis Hunter, one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, spoke about his jersey number choice if he's selected by the New England Patriots, the team where Tom Brady once shined.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Dustin Bradford/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season of the NCAAF, some teams and players are already looking ahead to what’s to come. One of those players is the versatile Travis Hunter, who is expected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Buffaloes player spoke about which jersey number he would wear if selected by the New England Patriots, the land of Tom Brady.

Throughout his college career, Hunter wore the number 12 on his jersey, making it his preferred number should he be drafted by an NFL team. Notably, this is the same number that Tom Brady wore throughout his legendary career, both with the Patriots and during his final years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The chances of the New England Patriots selecting Travis Hunter are high, as the team, coached by Jerod Mayo, is likely to have a high draft pick, and the Colorado WR and cornerback is having an outstanding season. What will he do if he indeed lands in Foxborough?

In a recent appearance on The Travis Hunter Show, the talented Buffaloes player stated that he has no problem choosing a different number if his destination ends up being New England.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“If I don’t get No. 12, bro, I’m going No. 40,” Hunter said. “What if I go to the Patriots, bro? I’m not finna wear Tom Brady’s number. … I’m telling you I’ma rock No. 40 though, like, nobody want to give me No. 12 they want me to pay for it, bro. Say goodbye,” he finally stated.

While all of this remains speculation, Hunter’s arrival at the Patriots would make it impossible for him to wear the number 12, as the franchise has already retired that number in honor of Tom Brady. As a result, no player can use it.

The next goals for Colorado

Last weekend, Deion Sanders‘ squad had a much-needed bye week to recharge, an essential break as they prepare to tackle the final stretch of the NCAAF regular season.

With their main goal accomplished—securing six wins and becoming eligible for a bowl game—the Buffaloes now face four tough matchups ahead, aiming to finish the season with as many victories as possible.

Here are the upcoming matchups that Colorado will face before the conclusion of what has been, so far, an excellent season:

  • vs Texas Tech, November 9th
  • vs Utah, November 16th
  • vs Kansas, November 23rd
  • vs Oklahoma, November 29th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

