Kirby Smart issues strong warning to Carson Beck, rest of Georgia's players ahead of game vs Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in a long-awaited rematch for the SEC Championship. As the Dawgs gear up to face off with the Longhorns, head coach Kirby Smart issued a strong message to the players in Georgia’s program, included quarterback Carson Beck.

Texas and Georgia last met on October 19. The Dawgs walked into The Forty Acres and handed the Longhorns their lone loss on the college football season. Since, the Horns have been red-hot and head into the SEC Title match with a five-game win streak.

Despite this season’s 30-15 triumph over their upcoming opponents, Smart and Georgia aren’t getting overconfident. Texas has improved a lot since, and partially because of their disappointing loss to the Dawgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bulldogs had to earn their most recent triumph over their eternal rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as they prevailed 44-42 after eight overtimes. Although the win was pivotal for Georgia, Smart issued a strong warning to Beck and the rest of the players ahead of the SEC Championship.

Advertisement

Carson Beck 15 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action vs the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium on October 19th of 2024.

Advertisement

“We’re going to have to play better than we’ve been playing because Texas is really good,” Smart stated, via On3. “I’m very concerned about everything about Texas because they have an extremely talented roster. They’ve got wideouts, backs. Their defense is elite, one of the best in the country. Special teams are elite.

Advertisement

see also Kirby Smart sends clear message on Georgia DB Julian Humphrey entering the transfer portal

“So when you ask about worries throughout from the last month and a half, I was worried a month and a half ago and I’m worried now because they got really good players, and they do a great job.”

Carson Beck’s recent turnaround

Despite Carson Beck’s shaky season, Coach Smart always stood by the Bulldogs quarterback’s side. Beck closed out the season in great form, making Smart proud. Over his last three outings, Beck totalled 941 passing yards, eleven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was quite a turnaround for Beck’s numbers, as he amassed 17 TDs to 12 INTS prior to this season-finale stretch.

Smart makes something clear on DB Julian Humphrey entering transfer portal

After losing the starting job to Daniel Harris, the Bulldogs cornerback Julian Humphrey didn’t play during Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. Days before the SEC Championship, Humphrey announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Advertisement

Smart made his thoughts clear on the matter and diverted the focus to the big task ahead, the most important game of the year for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

“I’m not dealing with it. I’m worried about my team,” Smart said. “I’ve learned in this thing that you worry about the players that are with you, not the ones that aren’t. You focus on the guys that are out there on that field playing it and trying to win games in eight overtimes, that love the University of Georgia and want to compete and be part of it.“