Kirby Smart sends clear message on Georgia DB Julian Humphrey entering the transfer portal

Just days before the SEC Championship, Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey decided to enter the transfer portal. As the team is gearing up for their biggest game of the season, Kirby Smart issued a strong statement on the sophomore’s decision.

The timing was not great for the third-year sophomore cornerback’s big announcement. Humphrey started the first ten games of the season, but ultimately dropped in the depth chart in favor of Daniel Harris. After being sidelined during the 44-42 triumph over Georgia Tech, Humphrey posted on social media his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Humphrey was ranked the No. 19 cornerback nationally by ESPN Recruiting in 2022. He nearly entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season before opting to return to Georgia. As he sets for new horizons in college football, the former Bulldogs DB has two years of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dawgs are focused on their big task ahead. They will face the Texas Longhorns in a fierce contest for all the marbles in the Southeastern Conference. With his sight set on December 7th game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Smart made a straightforward comment on Humphrey’s announcement.

Advertisement

August 31, 2024: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Advertisement

“I’m not dealing with it. I’m worried about my team,” Smart said, per ESPN. “I’ve learned in this thing that you worry about the players that are with you, not the ones that aren’t. You focus on the guys that are out there on that field playing it and trying to win games in eight overtimes, that love the University of Georgia and want to compete and be part of it.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the key to rematch against Steve Sarkisian, Texas

“You don’t really try to focus on the guys that aren’t because they’ll be looking for the next stop. We’ve got guys all over the place that aren’t here now that wish they could come back. It’s a decision each kid has to make.”

Smart comments on preparing for the Longhorns

This is not Smart’s first rodeo. The Bulldogs’ head coach will be on the sidelines for his seventh SEC Title game at the helm of the school in Athens. Despite his losing record in this instance (2-4), Smart has the most experience out of every current coach in the conference and has made a clear statement on the keys to gameplanning for these crucial matchups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Don’t overthink it,” Smart said. “Don’t overthink the entire process. You have to do what you do well. You got to stop what they do well. At the end of the day it’s going to come down to those guys on the field, the strain they play with, probably who executes better. The more things you do differently, sometimes the more you mess things up. You got to go out and execute.”

Although the Dawgs got the better of the Longhorns when they first met this season, both sides know this is a brand new game and nothing will be handed to them. Texas has gone on an undefeated five-game run since the 30-15 loss to Georgia.

Advertisement

After a 12-game college football season, any team that makes it to the Championship game deserves much credit. Experience is the best teacher and Smart has been an excellent student.

Advertisement

As Georgia gears up for the decisive game in their homestate, the Dawgs’ head coach made something clear on what he’s learned from his past appearances: “Whoever you’re playing is really good.”