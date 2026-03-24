Lane Kiffin opens up on LSU expectations with sincerity in message for players

Lane Kiffin is well aware of the expectations hanging around the LSU Tigers. Instead of beating around the bush, the former Ole Miss head coach tackled them on right away after Day 1 of spring camp.

“Expectations can be really scary. We don’t look at it that way. We don’t talk that way,” Kiffin reflected during his media availability, via @HValentineLSU on X. “That’s outcome-based, not process-based. It’s much more about the day-to-day, improving our players and coaching better.”

Kiffin made it clear he is focused on ensuring the Tigers go about their day-to-day routine and stick to the plan. If that happens, then they have a better chance of winning on Saturdays. Anything can happen—especially in the SEC—but Kiffin is convinced that if LSU trusts the process, the results will be there for everyone in college football to see.

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Kiffin is ready for 2026 NCAA season with LSU

His exit from Ole Miss was far from smooth—some may say Kiffin fled Oxford—and his arrival in Baton Rouge was almost cinematic. It wasn’t too surprising, though. After all, drama is a common ingredient when it comes to Kiffin, and this was no exception. The 2026 NCAA campaign likely won’t be either.

Lane Kiffin during his presentation at LSU

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“I had a moment before, just reminding myself of how grateful I am to be here,” Kiffin commented. “But also the responsibility level that I have – to LSU, to the people of Louisiana, to the great players that have played here.”

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The time to face the music is coming, though. Come fall, every fan who now adores him will demand to see a winning product on the field at Death Valley. If not, then Kiffin’s charisma won’t do him any favors. And it’s not like the Tigers face a cupcake schedule, whatsoever.

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LSU 2026 schedule