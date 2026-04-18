Jaxon Smith-Njigba is excited about what Jeremiah Smith could show this year

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is currently shining in the NFL, even winning a Super Bowl most recently with the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the torch at the Ohio State Buckeyes now belongs to Jeremiah Smith, with his colleague hoping he can deliver big performances next season.

“I wouldn’t say a mentor, but he knows anything he needs, he can always call me, text,” Smith-Njigba told Big Ten Network’s Michele Steele during Ohio State’s spring game. “We definitely get together, talk some ball. Just super proud of him and him pushing the bar even further than what we did.”

JSN also added: “It’s exciting times. It’s exciting times here. He’s an exciting player, he’s a winner and it’s going to be great to see him, this year, flourish.”

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The final standout season of Smith with Buckeyes

Following his historic breakout as a freshman, Jeremiah Smith continued his dominance during the 2025 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, solidifying his reputation as a generational talent. In 13 games, Smith hauled in 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning Unanimous All-American honors and being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His performance was characterized by elite efficiency, as he was the only receiver in the country to receive a PFF grade above 85 against both man and zone coverage.

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The great run of Smith-Njigba at OSU

The final chapter of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s collegiate career at Ohio State was defined by both historic dominance and resilient transition. After a legendary 2021 campaign where he exploded for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 receptions, Smith-Njigba entered 2022 as the most feared wideout in the country.

Although persistent injuries limited his availability during his junior year, his elite technical skill and record-breaking production remained undeniable to professional scouts. This led to him being selected 20th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he has since translated his polished route-running and reliable hands into a role as one of the most productive and dynamic young receivers in the league today.