Lane Kiffin avoids naming Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss in latest Sam Leavitt injury update

The bad blood between Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels could fill rivers. As the new LSU Fighting Tigers head coach spoke on Sam Leavitt’s offseason surgery, he compared the situation to Trinidad Chambliss, but had to pull off his best effort not to name the University of Mississippi.

College football rivalries are just different, and the feud between Kiffin and his former school, Ole Miss, is trending to be one of the nastiest in 2026. Kiffin has made it clear he still holds love for his time in Oxford, but the fact that he didn’t name Ole Miss nor Chambliss in a recent comment may signal he holds a grudge against the Rebels, just like they do against him.

“Look at the previous place we were at [the University of Mississippi]. The guy [Trinidad Chambliss] didn’t get there until the summer,” Kiffin said, via WGNO News, trying to keep LSU fans calm about the fact Leavitt has undergone surgery and is set to miss the rest of spring football.

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Kiffin was recently hit with a subtle shot from Chambliss, who compared him to new Rebels head coach Pete Golding. It seems Kiffin has kept receipts, and fired right back. Knowing Kiffin’s personality, it wouldn’t be all too shocking nor hard to believe.

Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Why is Leavitt missing spring football?

After transferring from Arizona State to LSU, Sam Leavitt is expected to miss the rest of spring practices in Baton Rouge. As Kiffin stated, this is not news to LSU, as it’s all going according to its timeline for Leavitt. Leavitt suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in 2025.

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Recently, he posted a picture of his foot wrapped in bandages. As fans were quick to jump to conclusions about a re-aggravated injury, Leavitt clarified he had the screws from the initial surgery removed. Leavitt made it clear there were no setbacks and it’s all going according to plan.

The redshirt junior quarterback is set to take over under center in the 2026 NCAA season as Garrett Nussmeier departs for the NFL Draft. Leavitt is facing an early setback, but Kiffin remains confident this is nothing to stress about.

#LSU QB Sam Leavitt clarifies his IG Story Post



Everybody breathe! pic.twitter.com/CK6zsvy54K — Tingle & Co (@Tingle__Co) April 6, 2026

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What happened to Chambliss last season?

Offseason drama around his eligibility wasn’t exclusive to this year for Trinidad Chambliss. Last season, the Ferris State transfer had to wait until the summer before he was officially declared academically eligible to enroll at Ole Miss. Thus, he missed crucial stages of the offseason with Kiffin and the Rebels.

Upon arrival, he proved he didn’t need a lot of time to adapt to the playbook. Chambliss hit the ground running in The Literary Center of the South and finished the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, as well as 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also led the Rebels to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before the Miami Hurricanes knocked them out in an instant classic.

Ole Miss vs LSU in 2026

In 2026, Kiffin, Leavitt, and LSU will travel to Oxford to take on Golding, Chambliss, and Ole Miss. It’s set to be a heated showdown in which Kiffin will go up against one of his best creations of his coaching career.

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In a cinematic turn of events, the main figure behind Ole Miss’ growth will take on an anger-filled roster filled with players who feel betrayed by Kiffin and will vie to avenge last season’s dramatic chapter.

As is usually the case in college football, reality is stranger than fiction, and the stage is set for one memorable showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the Magnolia State.