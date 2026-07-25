Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal in 2026 MLS Matchday 18?

Find out whether Lionel Messi is playing in Inter Miami’s MLS Matchday 18 visit to CF Montreal, including his availability status and the latest team updates.

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami’s MLS Matchday 18 visit to CF Montreal, with the Argentine star continuing his recovery after leading his national team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul won’t be available for Inter Miami’s next two league matches and are also likely to skip the 2026 MLS All-Star Game as they complete their post-tournament rest period.

Messi has enjoyed another productive MLS campaign, registering 12 goals and eight assists in 14 appearances. His absence leaves Inter Miami without its leading scorer as the club looks to continue its strong run in the Eastern Conference.

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Why is Lionel Messi unavailable today?

Messi’s absence isn’t related to an injury or disciplinary issue. Instead, it stems from the recovery period granted to players following major international tournaments.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and teammates react after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. David Ramos/Getty Images

Current agreements between FIFA and FIFPRO reportedly provide players with a minimum 21-day rest period after competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, allowing them time to recover before returning to club duties.

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What does Messi’s absence mean for Inter Miami?

Without Messi, Inter Miami will once again rely on the rest of their attacking group to maintain its momentum in the Eastern Conference. The Herons have remained among the conference’s top teams this season and continue to chase first place. While Messi’s creativity and goal-scoring ability are difficult to replace, the club will look to stay on track until its captain is available to return.