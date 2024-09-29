NCAAF News: Georgia head coach makes honest review on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide delivered the game of the year so far in college football. The matchup between two top programs was a rollercoaster and had fans at the edge of their seat. After the match, head coach Kirby Smart addressed the outcome and made an honest review on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Milroe may have been the deciding factor in such a close battle. Though the game did not always look even. The Crimson Tide jumped to a 28-to-nothing lead in the first half and seemed to be on the driver’s seat. However, Georgia put on a fight and reverted the score 34-33 in their favor. Milroe led the game-winning drive, though it was not much of a drive. Milroe connected on the first play for a 75-yard touchdown with freshman Ryan Williams.

Both teams had their fair share of highs and lows, on a game with huge implications on the SEC Championship game and the NCAA playoffs. However, Alabama looked better overall and the final score suited the rhythym of the game. Bama’s QB stole the show and was one focal point during Georgia’s Kirby Smart press conference postgame.

“We were going to make Milroe throw the ball in the red area to beat us. We didn’t have to. He ran around us. He’s a really good football player. So if you could just stop him and not worry about him throwing, I think you could do it. But when he’s throwing it well and they’re catching it more, really hard to stop.“

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jalen Milroe finished the night with 374 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception. His running abilities came to play and turned the scale as he had 117 rushing yards, as well as two touchdowns through the ground. Milroe’s sensational performance against Georgia has only done wonders for his Heisman Trophy aspirations. As for the team, Bama is now ranked first in the nation.

Alabama’s freshman WR became a nightmare for Georgia

Whenever these two sides meet the entertainment and fireworks are guaranteed. The stars on both sides came to play. Carson Beck recovered from an erratic first half and rallied his Bulldogs back into the game. Milroe stole the show with his dual-threat. However, the biggest storyline may have come from Alabama’s freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Williams was an unbearable headache for Smart’s defense all night long. The 17-year old athlete was unleashed and wreaked havoc on Georgia’s secondary. The Bulldogs’ head coach referred to the young stud’s performance.

“Great player. I mean, I got asked by the GameDay crew before the game about what are you gonna do special for Ryan Williams? I said ‘We can’t do anything special’. They got a guy back there at quarterback who can be the best running back in the country, and he throws the ball. So you can’t put two people on Ryan Williams.”

“He’s [Williams] extremely fast and elusive. He’s got great ball skills. If I had to do over again, we would challenge him more and get up on him.“

Williams breakout game finished with six receptions for 177 yards and the game-winning TD. Alabama’s victory over SEC rivals Georgia was not just an instant classic, but a show of strength that catapulted them to the top place in college football rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road next Saturday.