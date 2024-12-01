Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian sends strong warning to the rest of the NCAAF teams ahead of Playoffs

The NCAAF regular season is coming to a close, and the Texas Longhorns wrapped up their campaign with a dominant performance. After defeating their archrival Texas A&M, the team coached by Steve Sarkisian knows they have the potential to achieve great things. In his post-game remarks, the head coach made one thing crystal clear to their rivals.

In a Kyle Field packed with their fans, the team led by Quinn Ewers overcame a tough battle and secured a solid 17-7 victory. With this win, the Longhorns finished the regular season with an impressive 11-1 record.

Steve Sarkisian is the mastermind behind this powerhouse team, not only providing his players with the tools to deliver standout performances but also instilling confidence in each of them through his motivational speeches. Looking ahead, the coach knows that if his team stays focused and determined, they have the potential to capture the much-coveted title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well, that was the goal coming into it,” Sarkisian stated to ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an on-field postgame interview. “It doesn’t matter what conference we’re in. Our goal is to be champions, year in and year out. That’s the standard here at the University of Texas and that will never change.”

Advertisement

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

The defense played a crucial role in the rivalry game

The buildup to the game between the Longhorns and Aggies undoubtedly set the stage for a closely contested matchup, as is the case with any rivalry. Both coaches knew the game would be decided by the smallest of details, and in this instance, it was the defense of Sarkisian’s squad that stood out with its high level of play.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning's net worth: How much money does the Texas Longhorns quarterback have?

“Our defense was fantastic all night,” Sarkisian said. “They really shut ’em out. They got the one interception on the tipped ball for the long touchdown but our defense was fantastic all night long.”

Furthermore, the coach emphasized the importance of steering the game in favor of his running backs, a strategy where Sarkisian knew his team could exploit a weakness in their rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well we challenged them about a month ago, that our run game had to get going. This guy right here’s been a warrior this last month,” Sarkisian said, pointing to RB Tre Wisner. “So just love what the O line’s doing, the tight end. And this guy’s brought a lot of heart to this unit and it’s been great.”

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (85) stiff arms Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) on a carry after a catch during the second half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Next Saturday, December 7th, the Texas Longhorns will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, marking one of the most pivotal matchups for the program in recent years. It was the Bulldogs who handed Texas its only loss of the season, defeating them 30-15 earlier in the year.