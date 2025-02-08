NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer compares Jalen Milroe’s playing style to that of an NFL star

Jalen Milroe has been one of the standout figures for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the last NCAAF season. So much so, that he decided to declare for the upcoming NFL draft. His former HC, Kalen DeBoer, made a comparison between Milroe’s playing style and that of one of the current stars in the league.

DeBoer was the first successor to Nick Saban on the sideline and saw firsthand how Jalen Milroe handled himself week after week, constantly striving to improve as the season progressed. In recent statements to Beacon Journal, the HC spoke about the resilience of his QB.

“It’s huge to be able to move on,” DeBoer said.. “It’s huge to be able to own things, and I think that’s something he’s always done. … He’s put things always on his shoulders when it’s hardest. So he’s done what leaders and quarterbacks do and he’s had to do that here at Alabama, which is one of the hardest places to do that. There’s a lot of attention on you.”

DeBoer also highlighted that Milroe’s athleticism and physical ability made him stand out more as a runner than a passer, drawing a clear comparison to two-time NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. “I think it’s that style of play that would be a great fit for him for sure,” DeBoer added.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“And there’s a lot of things you can do, as we’ve seen with Lamar, at that level that you can win a lot of football games. And so that I think is fair. Again, we’re talking about the style, I’m talking about the style, and now it’s a matter of being around the right people as you continue to develop and grow and keep taking those steps each and every day, each and every year.”

DeBoer is confident that Milroe will continue to perfect his game

The lack of efficiency, as well as the number of interceptions that plagued Milroe throughout the season, are some of the weaknesses he carries. However, Kalen DeBoer remains calm about this and knows that he will be able to improve as the weeks go by.

“I mean, your job is to move the ball down the field and put the ball in the end zone and win football games, and so what can you keep working on?” DeBoer said. “It’s going to be just relentlessly working with your skill guys being on the same page with your coach. I mean, he does those things. So I think it’s just staying the course on a lot of that and the development continuing to be there.“

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Where could Milroe land?

After his standout season at Bama, Jalen Milroe is considered one of the quarterbacks who could be selected with a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Along with Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Ward, among others, the Alabama QB has several options for being chosen.

It’s well known that franchises like the Raiders, Titans, Browns, or Giants are in urgent need of securing the services of a new quarterback who can rise to the occasion. Many believe that Las Vegas could go for Sanders, while the Titans might be a potential destination for the versatile Travis Hunter.

Deshaun Watson’s serious injury opens a door for Milroe to land in Cleveland, although the Giants shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential destination. After Daniel Jones’ departure, they have an open position and are urgently searching for someone to fill it.