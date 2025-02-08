After Mike McCarthy’s departure from the head coach position of the Dallas Cowboys, the dance of potential candidates included Deion Sanders among them. After several discussions, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes ultimately was not chosen, so he will continue his career in the NCAAF. Regarding the talks he had with Jerry Jones, Coach Prime made some revelations on the matter.

Ahead of the new edition of the Super Bowl, Sanders appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and shared his feelings about the talks he had with the owner and GM of the Cowboys: ”I had a lot of praying to do,” Sanders stated. “Praying and weighing. And I’m always led directly and correctly.”

He also added: “It was great. It made me think. First of all, Jerry’s one of those types of guys – he’s like myself – that you’ve got to have an opinion. You’ve got to make a statement, you’ve got to respond because he provokes so much thought.

“So when he calls and we had our little discussion and our conversation, you hang up and you start thinking, ‘Wow, that’s something.’ You just weigh everything. And then, you go out there. You go way out there with it, like, ‘Let me see, now if I did this, I would probably get a helicopter to fly into work every day. … I could stay in my own home and get a helicopter to fly in every day. Land right there on the field, right beside to Jerry. This could work.’”

Deion Sanders speaks on SiriusXM on radio row at Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ultimately, Sanders’ arrival at the Cowboys didn’t materialize, and the position will be filled by Brian Schottenheimer. The Buffaloes are eagerly awaiting the start of a new College Football season, hoping to replicate their past successes and even achieve better results.

Sanders expressed his love for Colorado

His move to the NFL would surely have been a major step in Deion Sanders‘ career, especially if he had landed with a historic franchise like the Cowboys. However, Coach Prime expressed his love for the place he’s at now and knows that with him on the sideline, the program has a real chance to accomplish great things.

“I don’t think they took a chance, because there’s a difference between a chance and opportunity. I’m an opportunity, I’m not a chance. Let’s get that straight,” Sanders said on ESPN’s First Take. “I love Colorado. I’m not using them as a stepping-stone to land anywhere else. I absolutely love it there. I love (Colorado Athletic Director) Rick George. I love everything about the city, the town, the school, the campus. I love everything about the community.

“I like it, because it’s our thing. You know, what we built around it — it’s our thing. Our coaching staff is impeccable, laced with a plethora of people that have matriculated from the NFL. I love that environment. So, I love the college game. I really do.

“It was funny that Coach [Bill] Belichick and I gave out the Coach of the Year last year. We just talked about recruiting. I said, ‘Coach, I heard you get in folks living rooms.’ Isn’t that crazy to think about? Belichick in someone’s living room. That’s crazy. But I’m happy. He’s elevating college football,” the Colorado Buffaloes HC finally concluded.