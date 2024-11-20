Have you ever wondered how much Jalen Milroe, the Alabama quarterback, has in the bank? Between plays and contracts, his fortune keeps growing. Check out his current net worth, NIL and more.

Jalen Milroe is the promising quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who has captured fans’ attention not only for his athletic prowess but also for his rising commercial value in the NIL era.

After shining as a football star at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, the young player joined the Alabama team as a versatile athlete, capable of excelling both in passing and running.

His performance has solidified his role in one of the most competitive college football programs in the country. By 2024, his success and popularity have also boosted his net worth, with significant earnings reported by November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Jalen Milroe’s net worth?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the most attention-grabbing college players, and according to On3 Sports and Sportskeeda, the star’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000 as of November 2024.

Advertisement

This is thanks to his NIL deals with prominent brands and a loyal following on social media. Without a doubt, he has managed to secure a spot among the most notable players of recent times, alongside Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers.

Advertisement

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2024. (Source: Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Milroe’s story not only reflects his determination and talent but also highlights the transformative impact of NIL rules on the college football landscape. His path to greatness is still unfolding, but all signs point to the coming years being pivotal for his career trajectory.

How much does Jalen Milroe make in Nil money?

Jalen Milroe’s NIL is valued at approximately $1.2 million through 2024, according to On3 Sports. This represents an increase in recent weeks, driven by his on-field performance and growing popularity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This represents a 410% increase in recent weeks, driven by his on-field performance. He holds the No. 141 spot in college football NIL rankings, further solidifying his status as a sought-after athlete for endorsement deals.

Milroe has secured sponsorship agreements with prominent brands such as Beats by Dre, Rhoback and Athlete’s Thread. Additionally, his social media presence, with over 140,000 followers, has significantly boosted his brand value.

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide poses with the MVP trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In 2023, she had her major collaboration with HEYDUDE Shoes, and shortly after, she teamed up with Beats by Dre, becoming part of the inaugural “Beats Elite” class, which included 15 college football stars.

Advertisement

Sportskeeda also reported that in 2022, she signed a multi-year NIL deal with Rhoback, earning commissions from the sales she generates. This has been a great opportunity, as athletes participate in content creation.

His earnings are expected to continue growing, especially if he successfully leads Alabama throughout the current season. His performance positions him as one of the most marketable athletes in college football.

Advertisement