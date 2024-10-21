NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Jalen Milroe's struggles

The Alabama Crimson Tide took their second loss in three weeks at the hands of rivals Tennessee Volunteers. After a frustrating loss in the “Third Saturday of October” game, many fingers pointed at QB Jalen Milroe’s costly mistakes. Head coach Kalen DeBoer made something clear on Bama’s signal caller.

It’s been a tale of two halves for Jalen Milroe’s 2024 college football season. The Crimson Tide QB was among the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy heading into this campaign. His first games reaffirmed his candidacy, but his production has taken a toll recently and his mistakes have held back Alabama in crucial matches.

Milroe is tied for second in interceptions thrown in the SEC. The Tide’s QB has thrown two interceptions in his last consecutive outings. Alabama barely beat South Carolina, despite the offensive turnovers, but against No. 11 Tennessee the giveaways became too big to overcome and the Vols prevailed 24-17.

Though Milroe tends to compensate for his INTs with his ground game ability, against Tennessee he failed to reach the endzone for the first time this season. After the game, Kalen DeBoer made an honest assessment on Jalen Milroe as many theorized health issues may be holding the QB back.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scrambles with the ball as James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers pursues during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“So there’s nothing that’s gonna be holding him back from going out there and being able to help us get a win. I’m confident of that,” DeBoer said, via BamaOnline.com. “At this point in the year, I don’t think there’s many guys that play a lot of snaps who don’t have something and just working through it. But he’s more than capable, and as he goes through the week, you’re just ready to play on Saturdays.“

DeBoer faces early litmus test on first season at the helm

The criticism in Tuscaloosa is not limited to Milroe’s recent play. First-year head coach DeBoer is facing harsh backlash as the team has struggled under his coaching as they had never before with Nick Saban at the top of the chain of command. DeBoer needs Milroe to get back to his best game, as the QB struggles, the head coach is aimed at, too.

Alabama will face two tough matchups with ranked opponents in the SEC, up next. First off, the Tide will host No. 21 Missouri in a must-win game. In a span of three weeks, Bama fell off from the top place in the AP Top-25 to the 15th spot. A loss to Mizzou could ultimately wipe them off the rankings, altogether.

On November 9th Alabama will face perhaps their biggest test of what’s left on their schedule as they visit Death Valley to take on the Louisiana State Tigers who have gotten hot lately and are looking as a silent threat in the conference. Stakes are high in Tuscaloosa and the winds have changed. Alabama is no longer the NCAA‘s juggernaut it once was, and they must find their new identity as soon as possible.

