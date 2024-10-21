NCAAF News: LSU HC Brian Kelly sends strong message to Arkansas after dominant win

No. 8 LSU is among the leaders on the SEC, however the team does not get the same attention as other teams in the conference. Louisiana State head coach Brian Kelly was not appreciative of what he considered disrespectful from the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Tigers 34-10 win on the road.

The Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) sit second only to Texas A&M in the conference standings. Both sides will face off next week in a game that could determine a berth in the SEC Championship game. LSU is coming off a solid victory over the Razorbacks, who scheduled their homecoming weekend for when the Baton Rouge program came to town. After the game head coach Kelly was candid about it and sent a strong message to Arkansas.

“Maybe next year they’ll think about maybe not making us homecoming anymore,“ Kelly stated, per On3. “I know this was homecoming. Now we’ve got to go do it again against a really good Texas A&M team at their place. I’m sure they’ll schedule homecoming next week there against us, too. It just seems like we get everybody’s homecoming.”

Though Texas A&M does not schedule a traditional NCAA homecoming game, the upcoming matchup between the Tigers and Aggies will have no shortage of action and emotions, as both sides look to stay undefeated in league play.

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers looks down the field in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic against the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Tigers 27-20.

Freshman setting records in school history

Saturday’s victory over Arkansas was a big morale boost for the Tigers ahead of a tough two-game stretch against Texas A&M and Alabama. During LSU’s emphatic win in neighbouring territory, one particular Tiger had a historic performance.

Caden Durham, the freshman running back, rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns against a Razorbacks defense that’s conceded 100+ yards through the ground to an opposing player for the third consecutive week.

Durham’s performance earned him a page in LSU’s record books. He became the first LSU freshman to rush for more than 100 yards and score three touchdowns against an SEC opponent in program history. The freshman’s recent outings have made waves in college football. So far this season he tallies 62 touches, 382 yards and six rushing touchdowns, leading all LSU running backs.