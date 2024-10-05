Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Raiders Owner Mark Davis sends intriguing message to Buffaloes' star Shedeur Sanders

After crossing paths at a WNBA game, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis sent a curious message to Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders related to the NFL.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders attends Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders attends Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

By Matías Persuh

The setting? WNBA playoff semifinals between the Liberty and Aces. The key figures? Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and talented Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders. After the game, Davis sent a curious message to one of the promising future stars of the NFL.

After the game, where the Las Vegas Aces secured their first win in the WNBA semifinals against the New York Liberty, a warm conversation took place between Sanders and Davis.

It’s well-known that Shedeur has intentions of entering the upcoming NFL Draft, and there are indications that the Raiders are looking for a franchise QB following Derek Carr’s departure some time ago. As seen in their conversation, Davis told Sanders, “Who knows? You might be home now.

Obviously, the statement suggests that Las Vegas could be a great destination for Sanders as his first NFL experience, provided there are no issues leading up to the draft. Currently, the Raiders have veteran Gardner Minshew as their starting QB.

Sanders and his future in the Draft

In a recent ESPN poll of 20 NFL scouts and executives, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the highest-selected quarterback in the upcoming draft, surpassing competitors such as Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe, and Cam Ward.

Not only that, but according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Raiders are currently projected to pick 10th in the 2025 NFL Draft, with just a 20 percent chance of securing a top five pick.

While there are many speculations and several months remain until the draft, there is a strong possibility that Sanders’ destination for his first NFL experience could end up being Las Vegas.

Matías Persuh

