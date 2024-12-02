NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers' star Longhorns teammate sends powerful message to Georgia

The Texas Longhorns have the chance to get back at the Georgia Bulldogs when they meet on December 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship. Ahead of the long-awaited rematch, a teammate of Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers made a strong statement on the Bulldogs.

When the Dawgs walked into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19 and handed the Longhorns an embarrassing 30-15 loss, Georgia left a mark in Texas. The players and coaches in Austin haven’t forgotten how that defeat felt.

As the Longhorns gear up for the biggest game on their college football season, star defensive back Jahdae Barron issued a revealing comment on what this rematch means for Texas.

“It’s not payback. We have it in the back of our minds what (Georgia) did to us,” Jahdae Brown said, per ESPN. “We have respect for them, but we don’t fear them.”

Arch Manning in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28.

Steve Sarkisian hopes for better performance

During Texas’ loss to Georgia, quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning had a really tough time figuring out the Dawgs’ defense. The Longhorns were shutout during the first half and had no answers for Smart’s gameplan.

Ewers finished the night with 25 completions for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, whereas Manning had three completions for just 19 yards.

As the Horns prepare for a new test with the Dawgs, this time for all the marbles, Steve Sarkisian made a big statement hoping for a better performance.

“Hopefully we can perform better on Saturday,” Sarkisian said. “We were out of character, out of sorts. They came in here ready to play and beat us that night. Ultimately, they deserve to get our best shot. I know we’re gonna get their best shot. The fans and the people watching this game that are all going to tune in deserve to get the best version of Texas football.”

Jahdae Barron named finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

The Longhorns star cornerback was named a finalist for the Jim Thrope Award by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association. The trophy is awarded to the top defensive back in the NCAA.

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Georgia’s Malaki Starks are the two other finalists. However, the decision to snub Colorado’s Travis Hunter made waves all over the league.