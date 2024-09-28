NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter takes shot at former NFL star Richard Sherman

Following the criticism from former NFL star Richard Sherman, Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter sent a pointed message in response before NCAAF UCF matchup start.

The emergence of wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in the NCAAF, donning the colors of the Colorado Buffaloes, has garnered both supporters and critics. While many consider him a top prospect for the NFL draft, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman has expressed a contrasting opinion. In light of this, and ahead of the UCF matchup, Hunter delivered a suggestive message.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman recently criticized current Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, labeling him a “soft” receiver. In a clever rebuttal, Hunter made a statement ahead of the game against Central Florida by wearing a shirt featuring that very inscription.

Without a doubt, Travis Hunter is not only an extraordinary talent in American football but also possesses the personality needed to face any obstacles throughout his career. His resilience and determination shine through, making him a compelling figure in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Sherman’s words on Travis Hunter

Richard Sherman has always been known not only for his talent on the field but also for his sharp critiques of both teammates and rivals. Now, distanced from the NFL, Sherman took the opportunity to clarify his stance on Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

“As a receiver, he’s kinda bland,” Sherman said. “I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner. He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite, but as a corner, he just looks natural.”

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Manning, Ewers on Longhorns QB1 vs Mississippi State

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Buffaloes’ UCF matchup

Under the leadership of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes boast a 3-1 record, highlighted by impressive wins against North Dakota State, Colorado State, and Baylor. However, they faced a tough setback with a loss to Nebraska.

As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for their matchup against Central Florida, they will be aiming for a crucial victory in this highly significant game in Orlando.

Advertisement