Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter takes shot at former NFL star Richard Sherman

Following the criticism from former NFL star Richard Sherman, Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter sent a pointed message in response before NCAAF UCF matchup start.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

The emergence of wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in the NCAAF, donning the colors of the Colorado Buffaloes, has garnered both supporters and critics. While many consider him a top prospect for the NFL draft, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman has expressed a contrasting opinion. In light of this, and ahead of the UCF matchup, Hunter delivered a suggestive message.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman recently criticized current Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, labeling him a “soft” receiver. In a clever rebuttal, Hunter made a statement ahead of the game against Central Florida by wearing a shirt featuring that very inscription.

Without a doubt, Travis Hunter is not only an extraordinary talent in American football but also possesses the personality needed to face any obstacles throughout his career. His resilience and determination shine through, making him a compelling figure in the sport.

Advertisement

Richard Sherman’s words on Travis Hunter

Richard Sherman has always been known not only for his talent on the field but also for his sharp critiques of both teammates and rivals. Now, distanced from the NFL, Sherman took the opportunity to clarify his stance on Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

“As a receiver, he’s kinda bland,” Sherman said. “I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner. He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite, but as a corner, he just looks natural.”

Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Manning, Ewers on Longhorns QB1 vs Mississippi State

see also

Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Manning, Ewers on Longhorns QB1 vs Mississippi State

Richard Sherman

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Buffaloes’ UCF matchup

Under the leadership of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes boast a 3-1 record, highlighted by impressive wins against North Dakota State, Colorado State, and Baylor. However, they faced a tough setback with a loss to Nebraska.

As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for their matchup against Central Florida, they will be aiming for a crucial victory in this highly significant game in Orlando.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former Lionel Messi teammate and three times Champions League winner remains as free agent
Soccer

Former Lionel Messi teammate and three times Champions League winner remains as free agent

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings' success this season
NFL

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings' success this season

NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of Kansas City Chiefs?
NFL

NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of Kansas City Chiefs?

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 34
Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 34

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo