NCAAF News: Colorado HC Deion Sanders sends out strong comment on his son Shedeur

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders voiced out a strong message on his son Shedeur after dominant performance in win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Colorado Buffaloes won their sixth game of the season and have become bowl eligible. However, Deion Sanders‘ side is after bigger things. After defeating Cincinnati with a stellar performance from QB Shedeur Sanders, the head coach sent out a strong message on his son’s season.

Colorado showcased their firepower in Folsom Field and defeated Cincinnati 34-23. The Buffaloes boast a 6-2 record and sit near the top of the Big 12. Shedeur Sanders put on a clinic as he carved out the Bearcats’ defense. After the game, Deion made something clear on Shedeur, amid Heisman debate.

“He’s so darn good that we don’t give him the credit that he deserves for some of the things that he does,” Deion stated. “And they don’t mention him for the Heisman (Trophy). He’s not even mentioned. Oh, my bad. He’s my son.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shedeur posted a whooping statline throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders added a touchdown on the ground for the Buffaloes. Colorado will head into a bye-week in great spirits and will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on their return to action in November 9th.

Shedeur Sanders #2 and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Deion comments on bowl eligibility

Though not official, six wins is the minimum requirement for a college football program to become bowl eligible. However, the Buffaloes do not settle for the half-dozen victories and are still vying for more.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders sends a strong warning to other teams after win over Cincinnati

“That’s (bowl eligibility) not all we’re after,” Deion said, via ColoradoBuffaloesWire. “That’s one of the hurdles that we’re jumping over, that we’re going over. That’s a tremendous hurdle, that we’re happy, we’re excited, but that’s not the end goal for us.”

Advertisement

The Buffaloes embrace the underdog role

Colorado is on everybody’s lips in the NCAA. However, they are not always given the respect they deserve, or the team believes they deserve. Coach Prime made something clear about the program’s mentality.

“We ain’t think about the playoffs right now. We go one game at a time. We don’t even want to be ranked. Don’t rank us, please. We don’t like that. We rather be in the back, in the dark, just chilling in the cut. We good, we cool. We straight. All right, so don’t feel pressure to rank us.”

Advertisement