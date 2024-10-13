NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders makes honest assessment of performance on Buffaloes' loss

Saturday’s action ended in dramatic fashion with the Colorado Buffaloes defeat to the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Colorado is now on walking the plank with little to no margin for error moving forward on their season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was straightforward when addressing his individual play on the 31-28 loss to Kansas State.

Heading into the game, the Buffaloes knew they faced a tall task in hosting the Wildcats. However, nothing could have fully prepared them for the events that unfolded, making their job even harder. Four receivers sustained injuries, including star Travis Hunter, who exited in the second quarter. Despite losing many of his familiar targets, Shedeur and the Buffaloes fought hard but ultimately came up just short of victory.

“It was aight,” Sanders said, via DNVR Buffs. “There was definitely some sacks I shouldn’t have took, some reads that I gotta make. I’ll watch the film and see where I can improve because I don’t think anyone ever plays a perfect game and I didn’t play a perfect game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the injury bug to Colorado’s wide-receiver room, Sanders finished the game with 388 yards and three touchdowns. In terms of passing yards, it was Shedeur’s best game of the season. However, a bad interception, on an overthrown pass inside the redzone, stains his outing and was a decisive factor in the final score. In addition, Shedeur was sacked six times.

Shedeur Sanders #2 and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Perfect Timing

The Buffaloes suffered their second loss of the NCAA season, and once again, the opponents’ locker room celebrated to the tune of Shedeur’s rap song, “Perfect Timing.” It seems the track has become a double-edged sword for Colorado’s QB, just like his signature watch celebration.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

However, Shedeur can still take some pride—if opponents are imitating him, he’s clearly doing something right and getting under their skin.

Advertisement

Deion’s kudos to Kansas State

Deion Sanders offered high praise for the Wildcats’ program, giving them their due credit for the statement win in Boulder. Kansas State walked away with a huge victory when all of college football had its eyes on them.

“Sometimes you lose, you say, dang, we should’ve won that,” Deion said, per Coloradoan. “We should’ve had that. And that was one of those types of games. That’s not taking anything away from our opponents, because they played their butts off, and they’re in that locker room right now celebrating having a good time, and they deserve it.“

Advertisement