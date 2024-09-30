NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes surprising admission on Buffaloes' Travis Hunter special treatment

The Colorado Buffaloes have a weapon no other team possesses in college football. Travis Hunter is arguably the best player in the nation and his stats week in and week out only help his case. Deion Sanders made a surprising revelation on the special treatment Hunter has on team’s practices.

The phenomenal two-way player is on the field for every offensive and defensive snap for the Buffaloes. Hunter can catch his breath during kickoffs and special teams duties; after that, it’s back to the lab again. Yet he does not seem to lose a step and maintains the same intensity throughout the entire 60 minutes. His late-game heroics show that Hunter does nothing but further develop his game during crunch time.

Hunter’s play in the 2024 NCAA season has left jaws all over the floor. Fans are amazed and rivals are perplexed as there seems to be no answers for the standout Buffaloes player. The recipe to Hunter’s success could lie on the way he practices during the week, in that regard Deion made a shocking admission on Travis’ treatment at Boulder.

“Now we give him Sunday’s off, Monday’s, and Tuesday’s off, so he starts working on Wednesdays so he can get his rest. If anybody’s got a problem with it, do what he does and I’ll give you the days off too. You don’t get tired doing what you’re gifted and blessed to do man. The kid don’t tire.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field during pregame against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field on October 13, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Hunter’s special treatment by Deion and Colorado’s staff is proving successful. After five games, Hunter is among the top receivers in college football with 46 catches, 561 yards and 6 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter has two interceptions and one forced fumble, so far.

Colorado Buffaloes upcoming schedule

The Buffaloes will look to build onto their 4-1 record and cement themselves at the top of the Big 12 standings. As they head off into their bye week, Colorado will have extra preparation for their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on October 12th (10:15pm ET).

Travis Hunter will look to add on to his Heisman Trophy candidacy. No. 20 ranked Kansas State will be the Buffaloes toughest test up to date.

The road ahead:

vs Kansas State Wildcats 10/12

at Arizona Wildcats 10/19

vs Cincinnati Bearcats 10/26

at Texas Tech Red Raiders 11/9

