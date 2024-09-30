NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Deion Sanders makes bold statement on Travis Hunter's possible NFL team

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a 4-1 start this season. The team has shifted momentum and is now on the verge of breaking into the AP Top 25 rankings. Colorado is boldly looking ahead, aiming for a spot in a Bowl game by the end of the season. Head coach Deion Sanders has even gone a step further, jokingly hinting at which NFL team should draft college sensation Travis Hunter.

It’s been a tale of two halves in Boulder, Colorado. The college football seasonbegan with a heartbreaking, demoralizing loss to their old rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, since that defeat, the Buffaloes have grown and evolved. While there are still issues with the roster, such as an inconsistent offensive line and defense, there is one player Coach Sanders and Colorado can always count on: Travis Hunter.

Hunter has been the team’s best player, both offensively and defensively. Shedeur Sanders can make a case for his contributions, but Hunter stands tall and alone in a league of his own. The two-way superstar is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, and speculation about his selection is already loud in every franchise.

With the selection of Travis Hunter the team kills two birds with one stone, a wide receiver and a cornerback for the price of one is an offer that does not come around often. Deion Sanders has recently hinted towards one specific franchise that should cash in for Hunter.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on to the field to talk with Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter 12 in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

“Travis!,” Deion jokingly shouted on air at Nightcap Show while discussing the Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4 record. Should the Jaguars draft Travis Hunter, they would pair him up with Trevor Lawrence on offense.

Travis Hunter’s season so far

Hunter has become a force to be reckoned with. His outstanding start has put him in the Heisman Trophy consideration. Hunter ranks fifth nation-wide on receiving yards and tied for third in receiving touchdowns. Defensively Hunter has two interceptions and a forced fumble.

During Colorado’s last outing, where the Buffaloes steamrolled the UCF Knights 48-21, Travis Hunter’s five-week streak of 100 receiving yards per game came to an end. Nevertheless, Hunter scored a touchdown, snagged an interception, and finished with nine catches for 89 yards — not too shabby for one of the Heisman favorites.

Next up, the Buffaloes will head into their bye week and return to NCAA action on October 12th when they host the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats, ranked 20th in the college football rankings, will be Colorado’s toughest test yet.

