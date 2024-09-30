NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders breaks silence on Travis Hunter debate

Travis Hunter has been the talk of the town for most of this season. The standout player for the Colorado Buffaloes has left his mark on college football, and although the season is far from over, fans are already looking ahead to his professional career. While many wonder what position suits the young athlete best and which one he should play in the NFL, Deion Sanders had a forthright response to the debate and made his stance clear on the future of his player.

Travis Hunter’s skills on both sides of the ball are widely acknowledged and certified in college football. However, the bigger question relies on whether he can keep that level of play into the NFL. Opinions differ. Perhaps the most important opinion on the matter is that of his head coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders. While talking on his standout young baller, Deion made his stance clear on the debate around Hunter.

“You got to allow him to be who he is. This is who this kid is, I gotta let him be him,” Sanders said on Nightcap Show. “Imagine if I was selfish and traditional and just played him on one side of the ball, we wouldn’t see half of the plays that we have been blessed to see. I would have robbed him of that greatness that he has.”

Deion jokingly hints at possible NFL destination for Hunter

The NFL season has only just started, teams can bounce back or fall out at any given moment. It is still too early to tell what sides will be competing for the Lombardi. As well as it is soon to be talking about draft positions. However, Deion hilariously pointed towards an specific franchise that could draft Travis Hunter.

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) working out before the game with Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake Ut.

Sanders has a slight fondness bias for his home state of Florida, which is also Hunter’s home state, so it was reasonable for him to lean towards a franchise in the Sunshine State. As the Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold an 0-4 record, Deion pointed to the Jags as a good destination for the two-way sensation.

“Travis!,” Sanders said when talking about the Jaguars record at Nightcap Show. As it stands, the Jaguars possess the first overall pick in next year’s draft. Jacksonville is yet to win this season, and drag a nine-game losing streak when their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence plays.

Doug Pederson’s seat is red hot and it won’t resist finishing with a top pick in next year’s draft, even if it means drafting the NCAA‘s most-hyped up prospect Travis Hunter.