NCAAF News: Deion Sanders sends encouraging message to Buffaloes on their current state

In the lead-up to the game against Kansas City, statements from Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders emerged as motivation for his players.

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the standout teams in NCAAF, despite the mixed opinions on their performance over the past few weeks. Deion Sanders, the team’s head coach, was emphatic about his players’ performance following the significant victory achieved days ago against UCF.

The Buffaloes feature standout players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and at times they have displayed a solid level of play that positions them as title contenders. However, criticism quickly followed after their loss to Nebraska in Week 2, and it seemed as though everything was falling apart.

One of the key qualities a coach must have when leading a team is the ability to motivate their players, and Sanders made this clear. Following the important victory in their last game, the coach told his players: “We supposed to be here; quit acting like this is a surprise.”

After a weekend off, Colorado Buffaloes will face Kansas State in Week 7, in what will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated matchups in College Football. Sanders’ team currently holds a positive record of 4-1.

Sanders’ reaction to LeBron and Bronny

The emergence of Bronny James in the NBA has sparked varied opinions in the sports world, and Deion Sanders was no exception. The coach didn’t miss the chance to share his thoughts, making a sincere admission about watching LeBron and Bronny James.

“I’m COMING Back to play with my sons too! This is HISTORICAL! Give this man his FLOWERS NOW! This speaks to Fatherhood, Excellence & Longevity.,” Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Sanders case at Colorado in the NCAAF is somewhat similar, as Deion is the coach of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Colorado Buffaloes upcoming matches