NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes bold confession after winning the Big 10 Championship

This NCAAF season continues to bring joy to the Oregon Ducks program, now crowned with a long-awaited title. The victory over Penn State gave Dillon Gabriel and his teammates the Big 10 Championship, and now they’re all-in for the playoffs. Dan Lanning, the mastermind behind this team, knows just how hard it was to secure this trophy.

Although the year isn’t over yet for the Ducks, their immediate focus is now on the playoffs. However, they’re far from hiding their joy, and for now, it’s time to celebrate—at least for a little while—before turning their attention to planning what’s next.

The Nittany Lions proved to be a tough opponent for Oregon, something Dan Lanning made clear in his post-game statements to the media. Winning a title against such a formidable rival holds double the value.

“I don’t have a lot to say except for how proud I am of these guys. We’ve talked about moments this year where, you know, guys have to put each other on their backs, and I thought the offense tonight did an unbelievable job. I thought the defense made a critical stop when it mattered most, but I’ll say this: the belief in our team throughout the game—it never wavered,” the HC stated.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after taking a knee to win in the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additionally, Lanning admitted how tough it was to defeat Penn State: “We have a bunch of guys in there that love each other and worked their tails off tonight to come out on the other side of a victory. So, kudos to them. I mean, that offense is really hard to stop. You know, they do an unbelievable job over there. So, it was a battle. It was a battle till the very end. So, proud of our players, really proud of their resiliency.”

The Playoffs, the Ducks’ next goal

The first goal has been achieved: the Oregon Ducks are the new Big 10 Championship champions. As for what’s next, Dan Lanning remained calm and emphasized that now, at this moment, it’s time to enjoy the accomplishment, with plenty of time ahead to prepare for his team’s next immediate objective.

“I’ll be honest, this is the furthest thing from my mind right now. I’m worried about tomorrow, I’m worried the next day, the next play. I think that’s how you get there. If you start putting the end goal in sight — I don’t think it’s any secret what this team wants to accomplish — but you don’t get there by just looking at it. It takes work. I’m thinking right now, how can we improve and get better. And there’s a lot more we can grow from in that game in all phases. That’s where my focus is at. I think when you focus on the process, the rest takes care of itself.”

The coach is already focusing on what’s ahead, and while it’s time to celebrate, there’s also a need to stay grounded and begin getting his players back to full strength so they can be in the best possible shape for the next game.

Big Ten Championship Penn State vs Oregon DEC 07 December 07, 2024: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) during trophy presentation after NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The added value of defeating a tough opponent

Dan Lanning was ecstatic after securing the title, not only for winning a championship following the immense effort of his players but also for doing so against a worthy opponent like the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“I’m just so proud of our team. We’ve had moments where our defense had the offense’s back. Tonight, the offense had the defense’s back. It was a battle back and forth. That’s a good football team. They’re tough to prepare for, but our guys had just enough. There was just enough time for us to take care of it, and to finish it like that, with that physicality—that’s what I love to see,” Lanning stated.