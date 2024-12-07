NCAAF News: Deion Sanders insists on which NFL team he wants to draft Shedeur and Shilo

The 2024 NFL season is entering its decisive days and the franchises are taking their positions, thinking about the draft picks for the next season. At the same time, the best figures of the NCAAF are also evaluating possible destinations. In this case, Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is thinking about where he would like to see his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who are about to make the jump from college football to the major leagues.

Shedeur is one of the current favorites to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Several teams around the league are already thinking about drafting the son of Deion and the Colorado quarterback, so his future is bright.

Shilo, meanwhile, is not a prospect of the same relevance as Shedeur when it comes to draft thinking. The Buffaloes defensive back is two years older than his brother but could be selected in a later round. Deion has already said he expects both players to go to the same team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which NFL team does Deion Sanders prefer to have Shedeur and Shilo selected?

Deion Sanders’ favorite NFL team for his sons Shedeur and Shilo is the Las Vegas Raiders. In recent hours, the Buffaloes coach made the admission while on stage with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at an event. “You’re really the best, now I just need you to do one thing, which is pick these Sanders boys,” Shedeur told Pierce.

Advertisement

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) relaxes during a timeout in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in 2024.

Advertisement

What are the chances of the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Shedeur and Shilo?

At this point in the season, Pierce’s Raiders have a 2-10 record and would have the second pick in the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick, but the two teams will meet in two weeks in a game that will serve to define the order of picking prospects should their streaks hold up. The Las Vegas franchise is one of the favorites to be considered as a possible destination, especially for Shedeur.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders' net worth: How rich is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

Shedeur Sanders prefers Raiders

Being the first overall pick in the draft is a prime career position for any player on the verge of success in the NFL. Teams, in turn, know that keeping an elite quarterback is an ideal decision to strengthen their roster after a poor season.

Shedeur Sanders has sent a signal through his social media channels showing a preference for the Raiders. It is clear that players cannot control who drafts them, but they can influence or condition teams if they want to. In the case of the Sanders, Deion is also a figure who is very well connected to the NFL and can use his role to associate his sons with a particular franchise, as in the case of Las Vegas.

Advertisement