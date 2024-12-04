NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning secures Dillon Gabriel's replacement for next season

The Oregon Ducks are the only team in the NCAAF to finish the regular season undefeated, with 12 wins and no losses. Much of this success can be attributed to the stellar play of their starting QB, Dillon Gabriel, who is expected to head to the NFL next season. For this reason, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have already secured his replacement for what lies ahead.

The player in question is none other than five-star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who ultimately chose the Ducks program over California. The news was confirmed by journalist Hayes Fawcett through his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“BREAKING: On300 Five-Star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has Flipped from Cal to Oregon! The 6’3 225 QB from Ewa Beach, HI had been Committed to the Golden Bears since July,” Fawcett stated.

The talented quarterback is considered one of the best in his category, and at the last moment, he chose to commit to the Oregon program, where he will be coached by Dan Lanning next season.

The Ducks’ defense is significantly reinforced

The agreement with talented QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele isn’t the only one the prestigious West Coast program has made. In addition, Dan Lanning secured a commitment from a key defensive player for the upcoming year.

In this case, the player who chose to join the Ducks is five-star plus+ CB Na’eem Offord, who rejected the possibility of joining Ohio State to commit to Oregon. The news was once again confirmed by Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING Five-Star Plus+ CB Na’eem Offord has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon, per @Hayesfawcett3,” Fawcett stated.

The Ducks’ offense adds a new name

The news keeps coming for the Oregon program, as they not only secured a new quarterback and a cornerback, but Dan Lanning also outlasted the Florida Gators to land the services of a talented wide receiver.

The player who has committed to the Oregon program is the five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, a player who could make a significant impact on the Ducks’ offense.