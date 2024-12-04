NCAAF News: Dan Lanning wins recruitment battle against Gators and secures key player for Ducks

This season, the Oregon Ducks were the only team to finish the regular season undefeated. Despite the excellent performance displayed this year in the NCAAF, Dan Lanning and his staff are already looking ahead, securing an important offensive player who was courted by none other than the Florida Gators.

Twelve consecutive victories, with no defeats in sight. And ahead, none other than the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State on Saturday, December 7th. The Ducks‘ season has undoubtedly been flawless, and to maintain this momentum, reinforcements for the upcoming season are crucial.

Fortunately for Dan Lanning, the player who has committed to the Oregon program is the five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, a player who could make a significant impact on the Ducks’ offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed through the official Oregon Ducks X (formerly Twitter) account @oregonfootball: “Dynamic playmaker. Welcome to the family, @18Dallaswilson!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson’s arrival at Florida fell through

Dallas Wilson visited several programs during the regular season, including the Florida Gators. However, to the surprise of many, the talented WR ultimately committed to Oregon, leaving both fans and analysts astonished.

Advertisement

see also Texas Longhorns secure young star to help Arch Manning in the 2025 NCAAF season

“Out West, dialogue between Oregon and Wilson was still strong Tuesday night,” reported Steve Wiltfong from On3. “So much so I think they’d be surprised if he decommitted after being the mainstay of the class for so long.”

Regarding his arrival at the Ducks, Wilson stated: “It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Oregon Ducks?

The upcoming season is still underway, although its regular season has already come to an end. The Ducks finished the regular season undefeated, with Dillon Gabriel being one of the standout players of the year.

Under the leadership of Dan Lanning, the Ducks are going all in for the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State, set for Saturday, December 7th, in Indianapolis.