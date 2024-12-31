Unfortunately, injuries have been a constant throughout the Oregon Ducks‘ NCAAF season, but despite this, they managed to overcome adversity and made it to the CFP undefeated. The good news arrives for Dillon Gabriel and his teammates as a key offensive piece will be available again for the Rose Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On November 16th, the team led by Dan Lanning emerged victorious from their matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. However, not everything was smooth sailing that day. The talented Justius Lowe took a hard hit to his ribs, forcing him not only to leave the field but also to miss the following games.

Luckily for Ducks fans, it was the wide receiver himself who, in statements to Andrew Crepea of The Oregonian, said he feels fully fit and ready to be available for the coaching staff against the Buckeyes.

“Slant down the middle, typical backer in the box,” Lowe said. “Got hit in the ribs but I’m all good now.” In this way, Gabriel will have another option in the offense to help achieve the coveted goal of winning the Rose Bowl.

Oregon vs Purdue OCT 18 October 18, 2024: Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe (14) during NCAA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

At the time of his injury, Lowe had recorded the following numbers in his season with the Ducks: 19 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown in 10 games this season.

Lowe reflected on his feelings about this season with the Ducks

Dan Lanning has the privilege of having a formidable offense, which helped him reach this stage undefeated. Justius Lowe was part of the rotation alongside other great players, and it was the wide receiver himself who made it clear how satisfied he is with what has been accomplished so far this season.

“This season has meant everything,” Lowe said. “All the hard work I done put throughout the years regardless of all the injuries I went through, now all the hard work is starting to pay off and I got my opportunities and I capitalized on my opportunities that I’ve had so far. Continuing to put in work throughout practice, keep my head in the playbook and watch more film.”

Dan Lanning confesses a similarity with Kirby Smart

Despite his young age, the Oregon Ducks’ head coach has gained significant experience in College Football. His recent accomplishments place him as one of the title contenders, despite having to play under such pressure. On this, Dan Lanning reveals a curious similarity with Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart.

“Kirby (Smart) said it before but I agree with him: ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ If you put yourself in position to where you’re going to have pressure, that’s something you have to be able to handle,” Lanning said. “And our team’s handled it really well so far, have to continue to do so down the stretch.”