NCAAF News: Dylan Raiola makes bold promise to Matt Rhule, Cornhuskers after fourth consecutive loss

The Nebraska Cornhuskers started off the season with big wins and high spirits. However, those days are looking far gone. The Big Ten schedule has not been gentle with the Huskers who currently hold a four-game losing streak. However, quarterback Dylan Raiola hasn’t lost faith and issued a bold promise to head coach Matt Rhule and rest of the team.

Back in October 5, Nebraska boasted a 5-1 record. The team was one win away from securing bowl eligibility, with goals that extended beyond that– some even dreamed of a Big Ten Championship berth. Fast forward to today, and the Huskers have not secured a bowl appearance.

Nebraska has lost in its last four outings and are down to the last two games of the NCAA season to win a bowl-clinching game. So much has changed for the Huskers. Dylan Raiola had a great start and has hit a horrid slump. Since October, Raiola has thrown two touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Rhule and the athletics director stepped in and replaced offensive coordinator Marcus Sattersfield with the rise of Dana Holgorsen. Holgorsen took over every offensive playcalling duty during Nebraska’s 28-20 loss to USC. After the game (the Cornhuskers’ fourth in a row), Raiola made a strong promise.

Advertisement

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Advertisement

“We’ll get the win next week and get us to a bowl,” Raiola stated. “I spent all bye week with (Holgorsen) and then obviously the game week. It’s important knowing what he’s gonna call and what he likes here and why he’s calling it so we can execute at the best of our ability. But we’re only gonna keep building on it these next two weeks.“

Advertisement

see also Ducks News: QB Dillon Gabriel sends clear message after narrow victory over Wisconsin

Remaining schedule

Nebraska’s hot start came to an abrupt end thanks to the fierce competition within league play. The end goal quickly shifted, as fans dreamt of College Football Playoffs during the month of September and are now struggling to reach the six wins needed to secure an extra game on the year.

Raiola promised the team and fans that they’ll win this upcoming weekend. The Huskers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Lincoln. If Raiola and the team fail to keep their word, Nebraska will have to win their season finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

Advertisement