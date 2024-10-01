NCAAF News: Eli Manning makes sincere admission on nephew Texas' Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have put freshman quarterback Arch Manning up to the test earlier than expected. Quinn Ewers’ injury forced the Horns to rely on their inexperienced QB. However, the backup rose to the occasion and kept Texas’ undefeated season alive. Eli Manning opened up on Arch’s play and made a sincere admission on his first collegiate experiences.

The Longhorns know Arch Manning is the QB of their near future. Ewers is declaring for the NFL Draft and the starting job will be all Manning’s. However, as early adversity hit the program, Arch’s number was called and the popular freshman answered the bell.

Eli Manning follows his nephew’s career closely, as does Peyton. Archibald is one of the most popular players, although he is not the starter to Steve Sarkisian’s team. His time will come, though. 2025 will be Manning’s year at Texas, however, he has had his fair share of highlights in 2024.

Arch Manning will lead the Longhorns during next year’s season. Fortunately, Arch had opportunities to play and learn, instead of being thrown to the wolves. In 2025, the Texas Longhorns will open their season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes. On that note, Eli made a sincere admission on Arch’s first college football experiences.

Quarterback Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs behind the line against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

“Selfishly I kind of look ahead to next year. Texas goes… in their opening game they go to Ohio State, in the opening game,” Cooper Manning said, per A to Z Sports. “So selfishly, I’m glad that he had a few snaps and knows like what it is to start and play a little bit. Because going into Columbus for your first start of your life would probably not be the ideal opener, so I’m glad he has a little gray hair there.”

Notable matchups for Arch and Longhorns in 2025

The 2024 NCAA season has not reached its halfway point and given Ewers’ injury we may have not seen the last from Manning this year. However, if Ewers remains healthy Arch’s playing time will decrease consideratively and it may be relegated to ‘garbage time’ duties.

Looking ahead into the future, the Longhorns will head into the 2025 college football season with Manning at the helm. The sophomore quarterback will have a competitive schedule as the Longhorns embark on their second year at the SEC.

Top games:

at Ohio State Buckeyes

vs Arkansas Razorbacks

vs Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)

at Florida Gators

at Georgia Bulldogs

