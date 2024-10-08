Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Kansas State HC makes bold statement on Deion Sanders' son Shedeur

Ahead of their clash with the Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman made a bold prediction on Deion Sanders' son Shedeur.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks at the scoreboard before trying to run out the clock late in the second half of the football game between Colorado and Stanford in Boulder, CO.
By Federico O'donnell

Deion SandersColorado Buffaloes will host the No.18 Kansas State Wildcats on a highlly anticipated Big 12 matchup. Ahead of the game, Kansas St. head coach Chris Klieman made a bold prediction about the son of Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders.

The October 12th game carries significant implications for the two sides. Colorado is battling to break into the AP Top-25 rankings, while Kansas State aims to maintain their spot and potentially rise with a big win in Boulder. Both the Wildcats and Buffaloes hold 4-1 records, but Deion‘s side has the upper hand in the conference standings with a 2-0 record in the Big 12.

On the eve of the NCAA‘s week 7 game, Klieman addressed the Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and made a bold prediction about his future.

There’s a lot of concerns that we have,” Klieman said, per On3. “Obviously go to the offensive side. And I think Sanders will be the first quarterback picked off the board. He should be. In the film that I’ve seen of a lot of the top guys, I think he’s an excellent thrower. You can’t really confuse him.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, the QB1 spot is disputed between Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, and Cam Ward. This upcoming games will be crucial for the prospects’ stock.

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders sends encouraging message to Buffaloes on their current state

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders sends encouraging message to Buffaloes on their current state

Travis Hunter’s threat

When Kansas State takes on Colorado on the road, there concerns will not be limited to their signal caller. The Buffaloes offense is a big threat and is starred by the most complete player in college football. The Wildcats will have a handful when covering Travis Hunter, and coach Klieman knows it.

“It’s really impressive to watch because he is making big time plays in both phases. He’s a dynamic, impact player on both sides. It just doesn’t happen a lot right now in college football.”

The Wildcats will take on the Buffaloes at Folsom Field on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET. Colorado must leave their ghosts behind and deliver a strong performance against a ranked opponent. A win would be crucial for Sanders’ program as they remain in the playoff hunt. Kansas State, on the other hand, looks to dash the Buffs’ hopes while cementing their place among the nation’s top programs.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

