Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka issues strong wake-up call to teammates ahead of Oregon matchup

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold a 5-0 record through the first six weeks of the season and are currently ranked on second place on the AP Poll. Business is booming so far for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes. However, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka issued a strong wake-up call to the team ahead of their big matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

The Buckeyes surpassed their first test of the 2024 college football season in week 6. Ohio State defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 35-7. Though their record remains perfect, the performance left some lingering questions inside the locker room.

Senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had a sensational performance, hauling in nine catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns. While Egbuka could have easily been content with his stats and gone about his day, Ohio State’s leader issued a strong wake-up call to his teammates ahead of their biggest matchup of the season against No. 3 Oregon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we show up the same team as we were today next week, we might have a chance of taking a loss,” Egbuka commented post-game, per Athlon Sports.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Marquee matchup between Buckeyes and Ducks

The NCAA‘s week 7 will feature some heavyweight bouts between the top programs in the nation. Amongst them, Ohio State’s visit to Oregon stands out. No.2 vs No.3 teams will meet in a crucial matchup in the Big Ten conference. Both sides hold 5-0 records with two conference wins each.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addresses starting QB situation between Ewers, Manning

The Ducks will face the Buckeyes for the first time since joining the Big Ten conference. The former Pac-12 powerhouse will face its biggest test yet when hosting Ohio State at Autzen Stadium. The highly-anticipated matchup will be covered by ESPN’s College Gameday.

Advertisement

Both teams will be aiming for a statement win. The Ducks are eager to make an early impact and send a message to the rest of the conference in their Big Ten debut season. Meanwhile, Ohio State will look to solidify its status as a bona fide contender for the conference title as they make the cross-country trip to the Pacific Northwest.