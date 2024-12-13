Former Davis Cup winner and world No. 3 believes Djokovic will surpass Nadal and Federer

The tennis world is transitioning to a new era, with rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz taking center stage. Meanwhile, the previous generation, led by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has largely stepped aside following their retirements. Yet, Novak Djokovic remains the last titan standing. At 38 years old, the Serbian superstar shows no signs of slowing down. Former Russian tennis star Nikolay Davydenko weighed in on Djokovic’s legacy and what might lie ahead for him.

Davydenko, a former world No. 3 who competed during the height of Federer and Nadal’s dominance, shared the court with Djokovic throughout the 2000s. As a Davis Cup champion with Russia in 2006, Davydenko knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

In a recent interview with Match TV, Davydenko discussed the current state of tennis. His most striking comments, however, focused on Djokovic, his future plans, and comparisons with Nadal and Federer.

“Nadal didn’t even make it to 40 and was already unable to compete physically with top 50 professionals at the same level. It’s pointless. Federer tried to prove his toughness at 40 but didn’t show much. Djokovic is doing the same now, trying to show that age doesn’t matter,” Davydenko said. “Novak is trying to trick nature, but it’s only possible for a couple of years.”

Champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Nikolay Davydenko pose with their trophies after the final match of the Tennis Masters Cup. (IMAGO / Imaginechina)

“He’s trying to defy nature—let’s see if he can do it. Maybe he wants to break Federer and Nadal’s longevity record. Roger retired at 41, so maybe Novak wants to reach that age too. He might play fewer tournaments,” Davydenko added, speculating about Djokovic’s potential approach.

Davydenko on the injuries players face

Despite the physical challenges of aging, Davydenko believes Djokovic has the tools to surpass Nadal and Federer’s accomplishments, even at an advanced age. However, he acknowledged the toll the game takes on the body.

“We’re not robots. The strain is severe, and injuries happen. Take any current player—every one of them has faced, is facing, or will face health problems. Careers usually end because of injuries that limit our ability to train,” he said.

Davydenko on Jannik Sinner and doping accusations

In addition to his thoughts on Djokovic, Davydenko praised current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. “He’s playing very well—it’s impressive. I like his on-court tactics; it’s not about doping. I saw him in 2019, and the difference compared to now is remarkable. Jannik has started playing differently. His tactics have evolved significantly, and many players just can’t keep up with him,” Davydenko noted.

Addressing doping allegations surrounding Sinner, Davydenko defended the young star. “Half the players now say he’s winning because of doping. Should I say Mariano Puerta beat me in the 2005 Roland Garros because of doping? I was physically done, and he wasn’t—but I don’t know if doping helped him. I won’t shout to the press that he’s bad; I’ll admit my own mistakes as a coach,” he said.

Davydenko also stood by Poland’s Iga Swiatek amid similar controversies. “You go to the pharmacy, buy a pill for your bronchial tubes, and it contains salbutamol, which is considered doping. You always have to be in touch with a sports doctor—it’s a mess. A pill won’t make you a better player. Tennis is tennis; you don’t become world No. 1 because of doping. It used to be easier to regulate doping, but now it’s worse. This is turning into madness,” he concluded.