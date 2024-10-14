NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear on Red River Shootout

Quinn Ewers returned to the Texas Longhorns‘ lineup with a statement performance. The Horns steamrolled the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Shootout and took sole possession of the Golden Hat. After the game, the quarterback made something clear on what the game at the Cotton Bowl means to him.

The Longhorns are the No.1 team in the nation and the Sooners learned that the hard way. Texas put on a dominant outing, fueled by Ewers’ comeback, as they routed Oklahoma by a score of 34-3. The Horns’ defense flourished against a lackluster Crimson and Cream offense led by freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Everything went Texas’ way and the celebration at the State Fair of Texas was reserved for the home-state school.

Despite an opening drive interception, Ewers had a solid game against the Sooners defense and improved his personal record against OU to 2-1. Quinn outscored Oklahoma by 83-3 in his two wins against the Longhorns’ archrivals. After the game, Ewers made something clear on the Red River Shootout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The overall experience and atmosphere is unbeatable. So it’s not hard to get up for this game and we really enjoy the moment,” Ewers said, per On3. “It’s good to come here and be able to play in this game in general, and just the opportunity that we are all given to come up here and play against them at a neutral site. And it’s been fun the past three years and I’m super glad to be 2-1, over five hundred, in the game for sure.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Ewers’ much-awaited return to NCAA action was not his best performance, by any means. Regardless, he got the job done. Ewers exited Cotton Bowl in Dallas with 199 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Most importantly, he walked away with the Golden Hat and a huge win over longtime foe, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns star roasts NFL QB with defiant message to the Sooners

Baker Mayfield doubles down on Red River Rivalry

Baker Mayfield has become a symbol of the never-ending despise between both universities. The former Sooners QB was mocked by Longhorns’ Anthony Hill who planted a flag over his jersey and ripped his name apart. The Horns took their revenge on previous years’ taunts after the 2024 commanding victory in the classic college football game.

Advertisement

Mayfield came off an impressive win over the New Orleans Saints during the NFL‘s Week 6 matchup, in which he threw for 325 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bucs outclassed the Saints 51-27 and Tampa’s signal caller fired back at the critics from the University of Texas.

“Just a kid from Austin, Texas. Went to Oklahoma and won his last two Red River games and being rent free in their heads for almost a decade now. So, yeah it’s a good feeling.”

Advertisement