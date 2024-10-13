NCAAF News: Longhorns star roasts NFL QB with defiant message to the Sooners

The Texas Longhorns blew out the Oklahoma Sooners on the 2024 Red River Shootout. Texas dominated throughout the game and capped off an impressive 34-3 win. After the game, one Longhorns star roasted an NFL quarterback with a defiant message to the Sooners.

Texas smoked Oklahoma in dominant fashion during Quinn Ewers’ return to action. Steve Sarkisian’s defense was on-point all game long and they kept the Sooners offense off the endzone. Oklahoma scored a field goal in the first quarter and were blanked since. After the game, Longhorns defensive star Anthony Hill Jr sent a defiant message to the Sooners, roasting an NFL QB in the process.

Hill ran to the 50-yard line waving a Texas flag before planting it on the Allstate Red River Rivalry logo on centerfield. Lying on the logo was Baker Mayfield‘s Oklahoma jersey. The Horns linebacker mocked Mayfield’s NCAA staple celebration and sent a provocative message to the University of Oklahoma.

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Hill commented, via On3. “I seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I felt it was only right for me to get a little touch on them. I had to post me a little something to make the team, or guys feel good.”

Anthony Hill Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns avoids a tackle by Kool-Aid McKinstry #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Banter between both sides

The Red River Shootout makes for great entertainment in college football everytime. It’s not just about the game itself, but everything surrounding the rivalry. The two schools despise each other and let it be known all week long heading into the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman is perhaps Texas’ public enemy number one. The Sooners star wore the infamous “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma.” t-shirt after last year’s win. This time around, Stutsman arrived at the Cotton Bowl rocking a gold ‘horns-down’ necklace. It aged poorly for him and the Sooners, but the fit went hard.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t miss out on the taunting party and had the last laugh over Oklaoma’s HC Brent Venables. The Sooners’ coach commented he’d get himself a corndog in case his team won over Texas. The comment backfired as the Longhorns improved their record to 6-0 and Sarkisian arrived at his press conference eating a corndog from the State Fair of Texas.