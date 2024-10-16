Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

One of the breakout teams in NCAAF, the Texas Longhorns, features standout Gunnar Helm. The tight end discussed his team’s experience playing in the SEC.

Gunnar Helm 85 Longhorn tight end looks in a ball. Arkansas defeated Texas 40-21 in Fayetteville, AR, CSM Fayetteville USA
By Matías Persuh

Without a doubt, one of the breakout teams this season in NCAAF is the Texas Longhorns. Led by Quinn Ewers, the team remains undefeated, largely thanks to their impressive performances in each game. One of their standout players, tight end Gunnar Helm, spoke about what it means for the team to play in the SEC every weekend.

One of the key players in Steve Sarkisian’s roster is undoubtedly the tight end, who has built strong connections with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning during his time on the field. When asked by the media about what it means for the Longhorns to play in the SEC, Helm was direct in his response.

That’s just not the league we play in,” Helm said. “I think we understood that going into this year. And I think (Chris Del Conte) understood that when we chose to go to this conference. We want to play the best. We want to play at the top level and that’s what we get in the SEC every week.

In their first two SEC outings, the Longhorns secured two significant victories. The first was against Mississippi State, winning 35-13, and last weekend, Ewers and company dominated Oklahoma with a score of 34-3.

Texas Longhorns

Derek Williams Jr. #2 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates a fumble recovery with Barryn Sorrell #88 during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“Every week you can’t focus on what’s ahead or behind you. You got to be where your feet are and really focus on the game plan for each week. Gunnar Helm finally stated.

NCAAF News: Alabama HC makes pivotal admission on Milroe after narrow win over South Carolina

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama HC makes pivotal admission on Milroe after narrow win over South Carolina

The Longhorns and a huge loss

The strong performance of the Longhorns this season was overshadowed over the weekend in the matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, as safety Derek Williams Jr. is set to undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending injury.

Regarding this situation, some of his defensive teammates expressed their thoughts, acknowledging how challenging it will be to replace a player of his caliber, but remaining confident that his recovery will be successful.

“I talked to him. Head up, and we’re all praying for him. We know he’s going to come back better. He’s a soldier. Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron stated.

Derek Williams Jr.

Derek Williams Jr. #2 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates a fumble recovery during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“He’s going to have a great career. His job is not done this year. He was one of the first in the in the building this morning. And man, how amazing is that. That shows his character right there. And so he’s still going to be there, he’s going to be Coach Williams, and he’s going to have a vital role on this team, but prayers go out to him. I’m so saddened to hear that news. He’s one of the guys. He’s truly my brother, and definitely playing for him.” safety Michael Taaffe said.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

