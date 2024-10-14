NCAAF News: Alabama HC makes pivotal admission on Milroe after narrow win over South Carolina

Alabama Crimson Tide is riding on its most critical times since Nick Saban’s departure. Head coach Kalen DeBoer knows his team is not looking like itself and its season is in jeopardy. Alabama barely prevailed over South Carolina, just one week after the historic collapse to the Vanderbilt Commodores. After the nailbiting triumph, DeBoer addressed Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe‘s late play.

It’s not looking great for Alabama in the NCAA right now. Playoffs berth is no longer a lock and the Tide will be in a short leash for the coming weeks. Any further missteps, and they could fall out of contention, altogether. Against the Gamecocks, Alabama had their chance to right their wrongs from the past weekend at Nashville, however, they only brought more questions upon themselves.

DeBoer’s side fell from No.1 in the nation to seventh place in only two-weeks time. Fans in Tuscaloosa can hold on to the win over Georgia, however, as the college football season progresses, that triumph might become a distant memory.

Jalen Milroe has taken a toll to his game, too. The Tide‘s quarterback has fallen on the Heisman Trophy rankings and his play has been irregular during Bama’s last two matchups. Kalen DeBoer made a pivotal admission on Milroe, who threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Although he added two scores through the ground.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“I’m really intentional with him because I know how hard he is on himself,” DeBoer said, via On3. “And this is really going back to – I wasn’t with him last year, but I know in spring ball and just how he was and knowing that we are fighting for each other, fighting with each other – that’s not just me and him. That’s our football team.”

“Those tight game moments, we’re all in this together, and we wanna to continue to learn. And so I’m gonna remind him, coach him up on the situations we’re in, how to apply the things we’ve talked about throughout the course of our time together so far. He’ll remember anything that happened this game. He’s gonna remember what happened to him four weeks ago, and that’s what I love about him.”

Fire test for DeBoer, Milroe, and Bama

Alabama needs to bounce back immediately. Narrow wins over inferior SEC opponents are not going to cut it, especially after the embarrassing loss to the Commodores. The Crimson Tide must put on a clinic and return to their best form. DeBoer and Milroe need to prove they are still the program capable of taking down the Georgia Bulldogs. In Week 8, they’ll face a tough opponent, providing an opportunity to set a strong example.

On October 26th, Milroe’s side will travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. The last time the Crimson Tide visited Neyland Stadium, the Vols prevailed 52-49 on an instant classic.

