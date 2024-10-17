NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job

The LSU Tigers are in second place in the SEC. Boasting a 5-1 record and on a five-game win streak, the Tigers are gearing up to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 19. Bryan Kelly’s side is ranked on 8th place in the nation. However, and despite all signs pointing in the right direction, a former LSU Tiger and Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady expressed his desire to earn a coaching job in Baton Rouge.

Leonard Fournette is a college football legend in Louisiana State. The 2015 All-American half-back left an ever-lasting image in the Tigers fans and has kept in touch with his alma mater. Fournette won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, the 2017 NFL Draft 4th overall selection (drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars) got his silverware.

Though ‘Playoff Lenny’ has not oficially retired, he was last signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad on October 2023. LSU isn’t currently looking to fill in its coaching jobs, but Fournette confessed his wish to return to Baton Rouge to guide the next generation of Tigers’ running backs.

“When coach frank Wilson decides to step away from LSU, I’ll be the first to try to be the running backs coach of the program……,” Leonard Fournette posted on his X account.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is interviewed with Leonard Fournette #28 after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Fournette’s stats at LSU

Although Fournette wasn’t part of the Tigers’ NCAA National Title-winning teams, the standout halfback has cemented himself as one of the best to ever play the position at Death Valley. His stats support this claim.

Through three years in Louisiana, Fournette tallied 3,830 rushing yards, along with 526 receiving yards. Lenny reached the endzone a total of 41 times (only once through a catch) and had a monstrous 2015 season in which he amassed 23 TDs, earning an All-American honor.