NCAAF News: LSU HC Brian Kelly throws defense under the bus in revealing admission

LSU is on a tight spot in the SEC. Their six-game winning streak was snapped in a tough loss to Texas A&M. Head coach Brian Kelly made a strong confession on his team, throwing the defense under the bus for their shortcomings.

The ground defense had Kelly scratching his head as the Aggies rushed for 242 yards enroute to a 38-23 victory over the Tigers. After the game, Kelly addressed the issues on his team and made a revealing comment on their weaknesses.

“Right now, I would run the quarterback against us,” Kelly admitted, via On3. ”It wasn’t the RPOs as much as it was the quarterback run game. It’s the million-dollar question, and I would say that we need to spend more time, and each and every week it’s gotta be part of it.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tigers coach’s statement is of particular interest as Baton Rouge’s program gears up for Alabama with an extra week of preparation. The defense ought to find their mojo and be at their best against a dual-threat such as Jalen Milroe. If the defense doesn’t impose their will on the battle in the trenches, it can be a really long day in Tuscaloosa.

y+Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers watches on the sideline in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 26, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Kelly issues wake-up call for team to help Garrett Nussmeier

The Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier has had his hands full, as of lately. Nussmeier has been impressive, but at often times he’s tried to do too much to help his team. It has come back to bite him. Following a 405 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions performance in the loss versus the Aggies, Brian Kelly had his quarterback’s back with a strong message.

Advertisement

see also LSU HC Brian Kelly makes something clear about Garrett Nussmeier after loss to Texas A&M

“We did not get the kind of production that would keep Garrett Nussmeier from having to stand on his freaking head at the quarterback position and making plays,” Kelly said, via On3. “He feels like he has to. In a large degree, I get it. He’s going to be the guy we all blame. I just don’t think we give him enough balance within the offense and it makes him vulnerable because he has to do so much.”

Advertisement

Nussmeier attempted 50 passes, completing 50% of them, during the defeat to Texas A&M. The QB had to compensate for an ineffective rushing game that totaled just 24 yards. That kind of production can only take LSU so far, leaving Nussmeier on the wrong end of the deal in the last outing.