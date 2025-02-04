NCAAF News: Penn State DC Jim Knowles breaks silence after leaving Buckeyes

After winning the championship in the last NCAAF season, the Ohio State Buckeyes underwent certain changes, not only in their roster but also in Ryan Day‘s staff. Jim Knowles decided to seek new opportunities and ultimately became the new DC of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Regarding his arrival, he made it clear to the press what he can contribute to achieve their goals this season.

Many were surprised by Knowles’ arrival on James Franklin’s coaching staff, as he had an excellent season with the Buckeyes, winning the National Championship alongside Day.

In recent statements published on espn.com, the newly appointed defensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions expressed his intentions to achieve great results with the program that entrusted him with his services: “I think I can help. I think I can be of service.”

“Penn State for me, growing up in inner city Philly, was the epitome of college football,” he also added. “I was never talented enough to make it to Penn State as a player. But given the opportunity to do it now as a coach, it’s really where I want to be.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Playoff First Round Game at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

“As you move forward in your career, you really start thinking. … where can I add to a great team and be part of a great team?” Knowles said. “This is the place, because everything here is so close to winning it all. I’m hopeful I can help get it there.”

Knowles made it clear about the defensive culture of the Nittany Lions

One of the virtues Knowles highlighted after his arrival at the Nittany Lions was the defensive culture with which the program approaches each season. On this, and in statements to State Media, the DC emphasized how they will execute their game strategy.

“We’re going to sell, hey, we’re going to be a great defense, we’re going to win the national championship but we’re also going to teach you how to be a pro,” Knowles said.

“Having been through various coordinators recently, the defense has still been pretty damn good,” Knowles told Mauti in the interview. “Certainly [there were] situations I’ve gone into in the past where you have to really rebuild everything. This is not that. It is more of just elevating [the defense] to that ultimate top level, but it does come in a lot of different ways. I think [it’s] with gameplnning and teaching the details, making sure the players understand the situations and where we can get an advantage in those situations, and a lot of times those things don’t come up until you play the premier opponents. We’re going to go about it from a very structured teaching program and we’re going to begin with the end in mind that we’re teaching you how to win all those situations.”

