The Louisville Cardinals are in preparation for the upcoming NCAAF season, aiming to improve on last year’s results. As the head of the team, Jeff Brohm is focused on enhancing the performance of his players, which is why he is set to finalize the addition of a former Super Bowl champion to his staff.

Deion Branch reached the pinnacle of success in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls, and even being named MVP of one of them. The former New England Patriots player is set to become the new Cardinals wide receivers coach for the upcoming season.

The news was announced by college football insider Matt Zenitz, who, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz, reported the imminent arrival of the former Seahawks and Colts player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Louisville is expected to hire Deion Branch as wide receivers coach, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. The ex-Louisville and NFL star receiver had been on the staff as director of player development and alumni relations. Now set to move into a coaching role (@jdemling 1st).”

Deion Branch #84 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 30, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The Cardinals’ last campaign saw Brohm’s team finish with a positive record of nine wins and four losses. Their final performance came on the last day of the year, with a victory over the Huskies, 35-34.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Arch Manning reveals the biggest reasons he chose the Texas Longhorns

Branch’s connection with the Cardinals

After his time at Monroe High School, Branch began his college football career at Jones County JC. In 2000, he transferred to Louisville, where he had an outstanding season that earned him the opportunity to declare for the NFL draft.

Advertisement

In 2002, the New England Patriots set their sights on him, selecting him in the second round with the 65th pick. During his time in Foxborough, he won the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice, claiming championships in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX.

After retiring from professional football, Deion Branch had his first experience as interim head coach in 2022, with none other than the Louisville Cardinals.

Advertisement