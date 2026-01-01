What happens if Texas Tech wins or loses vs Oregon today in Orange Bowl at 2025 CFP?

The eight best teams in college football this season are in a race to get to the Natty. The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks are ready to put a showdown in Miami to fight off in one of the quarterfinals. The Orange Bowl will define who goes through to the semifinals of the 2025 CFP.

The Red Raiders reached this stage after amassing a 12-1 record in the regular season, with the only loss being to Arizona State in Week 7. Now, the team is looking for a small upset at the Hard Rock Stadium where it is a two-point underdog according to Vegas odds.

On the other side, the Red Raiders face a huge program like the Oregon Ducks, led by highly-touted quarterback Dante Moore. With one of the most prominent coaches guiding them, the Ducks will try to keep the status quo in this matchup. In the end, Dan Lanning is known for his aggressive style.

What happens if Texas Tech beats Oregon?

If the Red Raiders are able to get rid of Oregon, they will not only claim the Orange Bowl but also advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. There, they would face the winner of the matchup between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Quarterback Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks.

What happens if Texas Tech loses vs Oregon?



If Texas Tech loses the Orange Bowl, Oregon is the one keeping its dream alive of reaching the Natty. It would be a hurtful end for the Red Raiders who have played incredible football all year long. After all, they’ve been ranked in the top 10 in seven of the 14 weeks in the season so far.

When and where do the Raiders play the Ducks?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl on Thursday, January 1, 2025. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.