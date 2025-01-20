The NCAAF season will reach its final chapter in the National Championship Game, where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Riley Leonard was one of the standout players on Marcus Freeman’s squad, and his arrival to the program provided the finishing touch needed to reach this goal. Ahead of this monumental matchup, the QB shared the reasons behind his decision to leave Duke.

Notre Dame has proven to be one of the most solid teams throughout the season, with a particular emphasis on their offense. The arrival of Leonard raised the bar for his teammates, who stepped up to the challenge, helping the team navigate a tough year with highly positive results.

In recent statements to the press, the quarterback revealed what ultimately convinced him to join the Fighting Irish after his time with the Duke Blue Devils. Win a national championship, that’s what he saw as achievable if he changed teams.

“I played against Notre Dame last year, and I understood the type of defense they had when I went on my visit and they said that they were coming back, I was like, bro, I’m there,” Leonard said, via Sirius XM. “Like, these guys can win a national championship. So that’s why I came here, honestly.”

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with teammates after running the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Marcus Freeman’s team will face the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as they seek a title that has eluded them since 1988.

The maturity of Leonard gained at Notre Dame

Throughout his career, Riley Leonard has had to deal not only with setbacks on the field but also with several injuries that troubled him, especially during his time at Duke. Regarding this situation, the QB reflected on how he now handles certain circumstances at Notre Dame, something he might have approached differently at another time.

“Yeah, I think more importantly than the game, everything else has slowed down a lot,” Leonard stated to the press. “If you put me in this position a couple years ago, even last year, I probably don’t know how to handle it. I’m probably getting overwhelmed. Don’t know how to handle myself, because I didn’t know who I was, like I hadn’t gone through enough adversity. There’s been a lot of adversity,

“Really just like when I get out there, I realize, like, the worst that could happen and then I shrug my shoulders, like, all right, like let’s yeah go play ball. So I think you know, going through all the adversity has really slowed the game down for me.”

