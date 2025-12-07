CFP final rankings, bracket, schedule, and bowl games revealed: Which teams are playing the 2025 College Football Playoffs?

The wait is finally over. In a long-awaited Selection Day, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has announced the final rankings to determine which 12 teams will compete in the 2025 CFP, setting up the college football postseason bracket and the bowl games:

Indiana Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Miami Tulane James Madison

via ESPN

While the top seeds didn’t take anyone by surprise, the final spots did give plenty to talk about. After days of speculation, the CFP committee ended up leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish out of the postseason, with BYU listed as the second team out.

Instead, Alabama and Miami were ranked higher than Notre Dame. A decision that will probably have people discussing for weeks, since these three teams had a very similar season.

College Football Playoff Bowl Games set

With the playoff field set, so are this year’s bowl games. Ohio State has been assigned the Cotton Bowl game, facing the winner of Miami vs Texas A&M. Tulane and Ole Miss will play for the right to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, whereas Indiana will play the Rose Bowl against Alabama or Oklahoma. Texas Tech will take part in the Orange Bowl against the winner of Oregon-James Madison.

Dec. 19, 8PM ET – Alabama @ OU

Dec. 20, 12PM ET – Miami @ A&M

Dec. 20, 3:30PM ET – Tulane @ Ole Miss

Dec. 20, 7:30PM ET – JMU @ Oregon

Dec. 31, 7:30PM ET – Cotton Bowl – Ohio State

– Ohio State Jan. 1, 12PM ET – Orange Bowl – Texas Tech

– Texas Tech Jan. 1, 4PM ET – Rose Bowl – Indiana

– Indiana Jan. 1, 8PM ET – Sugar Bowl – Georgia

Alabama and Miami in, Notre Dame out of 2025 CFP

The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped to 10-3 after suffering a blowout loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers on the national spotlight in the 2025 SEC Championship Game, yet Kalen DeBoer’s men weren’t affected by it.

Miami finished 10-2, just like Notre Dame, but the Hurricanes‘ win over the Fighting Irish in the season opener appeared to give Mario Cristobal’s team the upper hand.

With only 12 teams making the postseason, Marcus Freeman’s boys will be unable to try and redeem themselves from their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year’s final. Instead, Miami will have a shot at chasing the title decider at home.

When and where will the CFP National Championship Game take place?

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be held on Monday, January 19, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Needless to say, a golden opportunity for the Hurricanes after narrowly making the playoff field.